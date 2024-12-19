AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ATFX Africa: Empowering Traders Across South Africa

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX Africa continues to make remarkable progress in enhancing its services, reinforcing its commitment to equipping traders in South Africa with cutting-edge tools for their trading activities. Its recent comprehensive structural upgrade focuses on improving every aspect of a trader’s journey, from simplifying account registration to optimizing the withdrawal process. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that traders can access their funds with speed and efficiency, a crucial aspect for traders seeking seamless liquidity and market access.

The platform now includes advanced tools and features tailored for both novice and experienced traders, with seamless integration of industry-leading MetaTrader platforms (MT5). These features empower traders to customize their trading strategies and execute them effectively while supporting mobile trading for real-time monitoring and execution without compromising performance.

ATFX Africa also focused on scalability to accommodate increasing trading volumes while maintaining high service standards. This forward-thinking approach is supported by its investment in technological innovation and personalized client support, which underpins its efforts to establish trust and long-term relationships with its clients. These advancements highlight the company’s dedication to being a preferred trading partner.

In line with its strategic development, ATFX Africa had previously strengthened its operations with the acquisition of Khwezi Financial Services, a licensed Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider (ODP) regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. This acquisition enhances ATFX Africa’s service offerings, compliance capabilities, and market position, enabling it to provide secure and regulated trading services, including CFDs, to traders in South Africa. The company is also expanding its local presence and forming partnerships with financial institutions and regulatory bodies to reinforce its trusted, client-centric reputation across the region.

These initiatives reflect ATFX Africa’s overarching mission to empower traders with innovative, secure, and transparent trading solutions. By investing in its platform and regional operations, the company remains at the forefront of South Africa’s financial trading sector. Its commitment to trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction positions ATFX Africa as a leader in the industry while supporting the broader economic growth of the country.

About  ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experience to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-africa-empowering-traders-across-south-africa-302336029.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.