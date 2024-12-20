AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Compass Mining Scales Texas Operations with 25 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility, Plans Further Expansion

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

Energizes Over 50 MW in 2024 Across Six States, with 35 MW Coming Online by January 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Mining (“Compass” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and operational solutions, proudly announces the addition of a new 25 megawatts (MW) Bitcoin mining facility in Texas to its growing network of North American operations. The facility is already fully built out and will be operational with an initial 5 MW of capacity by year’s end, scaling to 25 MW in early January 2025. Compass also plans to expand the facility’s capacity to 60 MW by Q3 2025.

Compass Mining

The new Texas facility will house a mix of relocated machines from Compass’s existing sites, as well as newly deployed units, ensuring continuity for current customers while offering new clients a seamless and turnkey Bitcoin mining experience. By January 2025, new customers purchasing machines through Compass’s platform will have the option to deploy them at the “Texas 6″ site.

“Our new Texas facility represents another milestone in our mission to make bitcoin mining more accessible for everyone,” said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. “We bring a wealth of experience from successfully operating at multiple locations across Texas, navigating the unique grid dynamics and leveraging local resources. For this site, we will provide our support and expertise, including assisting our site partner in hiring expert technicians who meet Compass’s high standards. This ensures high uptime and reliability, delivering the quality our customers expect.”

Compass’s strategy combines vertical integration through proprietary facilities, such as the new Iowa 4 site, with partnerships at third-party facilities renowned for high uptime and reliability. This dual approach allows the company to maintain operational flexibility while delivering reliable hosting solutions. The company has energized a total of approximately 50 MW of power capacity across mining facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas in 2024, with plans to add another 35 MW by January 2025.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Media Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
compass@blocksbridge.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-mining-scales-texas-operations-with-25-mw-bitcoin-mining-facility-plans-further-expansion-302337059.html

SOURCE Compass Mining

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.