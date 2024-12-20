AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Pullman Danang Beach Resort Unveils Newly Renovated Grand Ballroom

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

DANANG, Vietnam, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pullman Danang Beach Resort is thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of its newly renovated grand ballroom and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, marking a vibrant new chapter for the resort located in the heart of Danang City. Inspired by Vietnam’s tropical flowers, the multimillion-dollar renovation project has transformed their MICE functions with a breathtaking new design and blend modern elegance, elevating the resort’s position as one of a premier destinations for events.

Lotus Ballroom

The upgraded indoor venue spans nearly 800 square meters, featuring a grand ballroom that can be divided into three versatile function rooms and an additional meeting room, all equipped with cutting-edge sound and lighting technology. The elegant cream-colored décor, vaulted ceilings, and 16 million-color customizable hidden lighting offer a sophisticated ambiance, while state-of-the-art projectors deliver high-resolution visuals to enhance every event.

The spacious foyer, filled with natural light and seamlessly connected to an outdoor garden, provides the perfect setting for pre-event cocktail receptions. With these enhanced facilities and a dedicated team that has been delivering exceptional service for over a decade, the ballroom can poise to host events with a capacity of up to 400 guests.

Lotus Ballroom

Pullman Danang Beach Resort’s Board of Management took the opportunity to reaffirm the resort’s mission to remain one of Danang’s leading venues for MICE functions. Mr. Andrew Kim, General Manager of the resort, stated: “Throughout the years, we have had the pleasure to welcome millions of guests from across the world, providing exceptional accommodations and memorable resort experiences. After years of success, we identified the need to enhance and to continue our pursuit of excellence. This renovation reflects our dedication to offering top-tier services, and with our enhanced facilities, we are poised to set a new benchmark for MICE events in Danang.”

Ballroom Garden

Nested on My Khe Beach, renowned as one of the most stunning beaches globally, Pullman Danang has established itself as a premier destination for conferences and group retreats. The renovation project reinforces Pullman Danang Beach Resort’s position as a preferred destination for high-end conferences and events.

For more information about the resort’s MICE functions, please visit: www.pullman-danang.com/meetings-events/

Click here to download high-res photos.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pullman-danang-beach-resort-unveils-newly-renovated-grand-ballroom-302337139.html

SOURCE Pullman Danang Beach Resort

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.