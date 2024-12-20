Pullman Danang Beach Resort Unveils Newly Renovated Grand Ballroom

DANANG, Vietnam, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pullman Danang Beach Resort is thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of its newly renovated grand ballroom and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, marking a vibrant new chapter for the resort located in the heart of Danang City. Inspired by Vietnam’s tropical flowers, the multimillion-dollar renovation project has transformed their MICE functions with a breathtaking new design and blend modern elegance, elevating the resort’s position as one of a premier destinations for events.

The upgraded indoor venue spans nearly 800 square meters, featuring a grand ballroom that can be divided into three versatile function rooms and an additional meeting room, all equipped with cutting-edge sound and lighting technology. The elegant cream-colored décor, vaulted ceilings, and 16 million-color customizable hidden lighting offer a sophisticated ambiance, while state-of-the-art projectors deliver high-resolution visuals to enhance every event.

The spacious foyer, filled with natural light and seamlessly connected to an outdoor garden, provides the perfect setting for pre-event cocktail receptions. With these enhanced facilities and a dedicated team that has been delivering exceptional service for over a decade, the ballroom can poise to host events with a capacity of up to 400 guests.

Pullman Danang Beach Resort’s Board of Management took the opportunity to reaffirm the resort’s mission to remain one of Danang’s leading venues for MICE functions. Mr. Andrew Kim, General Manager of the resort, stated: “Throughout the years, we have had the pleasure to welcome millions of guests from across the world, providing exceptional accommodations and memorable resort experiences. After years of success, we identified the need to enhance and to continue our pursuit of excellence. This renovation reflects our dedication to offering top-tier services, and with our enhanced facilities, we are poised to set a new benchmark for MICE events in Danang.”

Nested on My Khe Beach, renowned as one of the most stunning beaches globally, Pullman Danang has established itself as a premier destination for conferences and group retreats. The renovation project reinforces Pullman Danang Beach Resort’s position as a preferred destination for high-end conferences and events.

For more information about the resort’s MICE functions, please visit: www.pullman-danang.com/meetings-events/

Click here to download high-res photos.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pullman-danang-beach-resort-unveils-newly-renovated-grand-ballroom-302337139.html

SOURCE Pullman Danang Beach Resort