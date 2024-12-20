AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

FinPrime Celebrates Prestigious International Business Magazine Awards: Recognized for Excellence in Prime Brokerage Services

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FinPrime, the innovative financial services provider under Elite Wise (Mauritius) Ltd, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024. FinPrime has been awarded Best Liquidity Provider, Best Risk Management(Finance Division), Best Liquidity Solutions Provider, and Best Technology Partner. These prestigious accolades affirm FinPrime’s commitment to delivering exceptional prime brokerage services to institutional clients globally. 

These awards signify not only the quality of FinPrime’s offerings but also the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in a competitive market. As a regulated Investment Dealer by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), FinPrime has swiftly positioned itself as a trusted leader in the global financial landscape.

A Commitment to Excellence
Receiving the Best Liquidity Provider award highlights FinPrime’s dedication to offering seamless access to deep liquidity pools, enabling clients to execute their trading strategies with unparalleled confidence. This recognition reflects the firm’s focus on creating a robust trading environment for its institutional partners. 

The accolade for Best Risk Management in the Finance Division showcases FinPrime’s commitment to safeguarding clients’ interests. By providing innovative risk management solutions, the firm ensures that its clients can effectively navigate the complexities of the financial markets while minimising exposure.

Leading the Way in Technology and Solutions
FinPrime’s recognition as the **Best Liquidity Solutions Provider** demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering tailored solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of institutional investors. By optimizing trade execution and offering bespoke liquidity arrangements, FinPrime is dedicated to empowering clients to thrive in a competitive landscape. 

Moreover, being awarded **Best Technology Partner** underscores the firm’s strategic focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance client experiences. With advanced trading platforms and innovative tools, FinPrime equips clients with the necessary resources to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced market.

Looking Ahead
These recent awards mark a significant milestone in FinPrime’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. The firm is excited to build on this momentum and further expand its offerings for institutional clients. 

“We are incredibly proud to receive these awards from International Business Magazine, which validate our commitment to excellence in prime brokerage services,” said the CEO of FinPrime. “These accolades inspire us to push the boundaries of innovation and ensure that we remain a trusted partner for institutional investors. Together, we can achieve greater success in an ever-evolving market.” 

For more information about FinPrime’s award-winning services and offerings, please visit finprimegroup.com.

About FinPrime
FinPrime is a global prime broker, empowering institutional clients with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in today’s dynamic financial markets. Our comprehensive suite of services, including deep liquidity access, advanced trading platforms, and sophisticated risk management solutions, is designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/finprime-celebrates-prestigious-international-business-magazine-awards-recognized-for-excellence-in-prime-brokerage-services-302337023.html

SOURCE FinPrime

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.