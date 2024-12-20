AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

AI and Cyber Security Dominate ASEAN Enterprises’ Digital Transformation Priorities

PRNewswire December 20, 2024

Investments in AI surge, but challenges in data quality and cyber security readiness persists

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As ASEAN enterprises dive deeper into digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the crown jewel of technology investments. What does this mean? Well, according to the 2024/2025 ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview AI has surged to the forefront as the leading investment priority. Insights from over 900 ASEAN business and technology leaders across diverse industries reveal that 75% of businesses plan significant AI investments within the next two years – a leap from just 34% in 2020.

But while the race to adopt AI is accelerating, it’s not all smooth sailing. Data quality and availability remain stubborn roadblocks, cited by nearly 78% of respondents as the biggest hurdle to unlocking AI’s potential.

It’s a complicated relationship status: while AI ambition skyrockets, the groundwork for its success is still a work in progress.

Cyber Security: Rising Threats, Growing Budget

As the digital landscape evolves, so do the threats. ASEAN governments are stepping up their game with stringent regulations, such as Malaysia’s Cyber Security Act this year and Vietnam’s Personal Data Protection Act, pushing enterprises to bolster their defences.

Some of the pressures cited include Phishing and Social Engineering attacks (42.9% of respondents), followed closely by malware and ransomware, and not to mention a glaring shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent.

Yet, many businesses seem to be caught in a budgetary bind. While 25.5% of respondents believe ‘more than 15% of IT budget’ should be devoted to cyber security, only 5.9% of respondents are making such allocations.

The result? A widening gap between the security measures organisations know they need and what they’re actually implementing.

ASEAN’s Digital Transformation: Opportunities and Challenges

Beyond AI and cyber security, the report shines a spotlight on how digital technologies are becoming key allies in addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Over half of ASEAN enterprises see digital tools as essential to tackling these challenges, underlining a growing alignment between innovation and sustainability.

But hurdles remain. Legacy IT systems and organisational silos still hold back progress, with 41% of businesses identifying these as significant barriers to digital transformation.

Top Challenges in Digital Transformation

What’s Next for ASEAN Enterprises?

To keep pace with the region’s rapid digital transformation, ASEAN enterprises are also focusing on emerging technologies beyond AI, including big data analytics, Internet of Things, and robotic process automation. However, challenges in talent acquisition, data readiness, and cyber security preparedness persist.

To thrive in this ever growing landscape, enterprises need more than just cutting edge tech. They require robust strategies that balance innovation with sustainability, data governance, and cyber resilience.

Explore exclusive country-specific insights and sector analyses in the AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview 2024/2025. Stay ahead in a dynamic market—register now for your access: https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-reports-2024

About the ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview Report

Since 2016, the ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview Report has served as an insight into how digital transformation is shaping the Southeast Asia region. Each year it gathers insights from hundreds of business and technology leaders from various industries, offering valuable perspectives on trends, challenges and progress in the digital space. The survey highlights key areas like investment focus, technology adoption and challenges across countries. The ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview is a useful resource for business leaders, policy makers and innovators who want to understand the region’s digital growth and make informed choices.

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ai-and-cyber-security-dominate-asean-enterprises-digital-transformation-priorities-302337189.html

SOURCE ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.