  award and prize

Giift (Empuls) Named in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions

PRNewswire December 21, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Giift (Empuls) (formerly known as Xoxoday) has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Voice of the Employee (VoE) Solutions for the second consecutive year. “We think this recognition highlights the platform’s growing global presence, its advancement in AI-driven employee engagement solutions and evolution in addressing complex engagement challenges faced by enterprises.”

Xoxoday_Logo

As stated by Gartner, “Measuring employee sentiment and taking actions to improve employee experience are hurdles for many enterprises. HR leaders supporting employee engagement surveys and other continuous listening programs can use this guide to track emerging trends (including GenAI use cases) and available solutions.”

At the forefront of innovation, Empuls has integrated AI as a core capability across its platform, leveraging sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques. The platform employs generative AI for advanced data summarization, storytelling, and recommendation generation, setting new standards for employee experience management.

“In our view, this continued recognition from Gartner validates our approach to AI-driven employee engagement and our expansion into the North American market,” said Kushal Agrawal, CMO at Xoxoday. “As organizations worldwide grapple with measuring and improving employee experience, Empuls offers a unique combination of cutting-edge technology and professional services that bridge the gap between employee feedback and recognition and address the complex engagement needs of U.S. enterprises.”

For more information about how Empuls can transform your organization’s employee engagement approach, visit https://www.empuls.io/.
*Empuls formerly known as Xoxoday

To read the Gartner Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/6000803 (Accessible to Gartner subscribers only)

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xoxoday:

Empuls is a Xoxoday product. Xoxoday (formerly Giift) is a leading SaaS provider offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to digitize “Rewards, Incentives, and Loyalty” programs. These tailored solutions cater to a wide range of groups, including customers, influencers, trade partners, sales teams, employees, gig workers, and after-sales staff.

Trusted by over 5,000 businesses across four continents—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—Xoxoday operates nine offices worldwide and adds over 100 new clients each month. Learn more about its innovative solutions at www.xoxoday.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mary Reddy K
Mary@xoxoday.com
9849653503

 

 

 

SOURCE Xoxoday

