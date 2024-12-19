AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

The 6th “My China Story” International Short Video Competition Award Ceremony Held in Harbin

PRNewswire December 22, 2024

HARBIN, China, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 6th “My China Story” International Short Video Competition Award Ceremony was held in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on December 19, 2024.

People participate in the 6th “My China Story” International Short Video Competition Award Ceremony

Du Zhanyuan, member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and president of China International Communications Group, and He Liangjun, member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, addressed the ceremony respectively. Lan Feng, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Harbin Municipal Committee and director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Harbin Municipal Committee, attended the event. The ceremony was also attended by 300 other people from home and abroad, including Chinese and international video creators, experts, judges, and representatives from the publicity departments at different levels across the country, as well as representatives from various corporations.

For this year, the competition received a total of 59,559 videos from more than 130 countries and regions around the globe. After three rounds of strict comparison and appraisal by more than 30 professional Chinese and international judges from the fields of media, film and television, Internet, and international communication, 112 pieces of all videos finally won awards in different categories.

Heilongjiang, the northernmost and easternmost province of China, boasts a long history and rich culture. Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang Province, is famous for its local culture, music, art and architecture of Chinese and Western integrated styles as well as its openness and inclusiveness, making the city a unique source of inspiration to tell China stories to the world.

Under the theme of “Heaven of Ice and Snow, City of Charm and Vigor”, this year’s competition highlights the feature of the host city Harbin, attracting a lot of participants to make videos surrounding the topic. From the perspective of international creators, these short videos together present a dynamic Harbin and a charming Heilongjiang, as well as show a real China to the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-6th-my-china-story-international-short-video-competition-award-ceremony-held-in-harbin-302337937.html

SOURCE “My China Story” International Short Video Competition Organizing Committee

