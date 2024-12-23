AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Ellington Properties Unveils Its First Beachfront Residences on Dubai Islands: Ellington Cove

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ellington Properties, a leading Dubai real estate developer, has announced its inaugural beachfront residential development, Ellington Cove, located on Dubai Islands. This marks a significant milestone for the developer as it ventures into coastal living, blending architectural sophistication with waterfront serenity.

Elie Naaman, Ellington Properties Co-Founder and CEO

Setting a New Standard for Beachfront Living

Ellington Cove is a premier waterfront development offering direct beach access, sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, and a tranquil seaside lifestyle—all within close proximity to Dubai’s vibrant urban attractions. The project underscores Dubai’s vision of transforming its coastline into a global hub for luxury living, tourism, and leisure. Located in a prime position on Dubai Islands, Ellington Cove is part of a larger development introducing over 21 kilometers of pristine beaches, setting a new standard for beachfront living in the region.

A Unique Blend of Beachfront Luxury and Premier Lifestyle Amenities

Ellington Cove redefines luxury living by combining pristine beachfront access with the convenience of being just steps away from a world-class golf course and a premier shopping mall. Designed with Ellington Properties’ renowned excellence, the residences feature elegant European-inspired interiors, state-of-the-art appliances, and finishes reminiscent of luxury hotels.

Resort-style amenities, including infinity pools, fitness centers, and lush landscaped spaces, create a seamless blend of refinement and practicality, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

A Statement from the CEO

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties, commented: “Ellington Cove is more than a residence; it’s a carefully curated coastal experience that reflects Dubai’s evolving architectural and lifestyle aspirations. We have built our reputation on delivering design-led developments, and this project presents an opportunity to expand our portfolio while meeting the growing demand for premium coastal residences.”

Ellington Properties: A Legacy of Excellence

Ellington Properties continues to set a benchmark in the UAE real estate market with its design-led approach and dedication to superior craftsmanship. Founded by Managing Director Robert Booth, renowned for his role in the development of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, the company’s latest project, Ellington Cove, underscores its commitment to sustainability and high-return investment opportunities.

Strong Performance and Investment Potential

Ellington Properties has demonstrated strong performance since it’s inception in 2014, handing over 17 units to date, with an additional 50 on the way.

Ellington Cove represents a landmark development for the company, with a total value of AED 3.2 billion (USD 870 million), reflecting its continued growth and commitment to excellence. Situated within Dubai’s dynamic real estate market, the project offers significant investment potential, supported by Ellington Properties’ track record of capital appreciation rates between 25% to 35% over the past three years. Dubai’s investor-friendly policies, tax advantages, and global connectivity make Ellington Cove an exceptional opportunity for international buyers seeking strong returns.

Completion Date

Ellington Cove is scheduled for completion in 2028.

For more information about Ellington Cove and other Ellington Properties projects, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae. Tel no. +66 64 540 7000

Ellington Cove: Waterfront luxury with beach access, Gulf views, and Dubai's vibrant attractions nearby.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ellington-properties-unveils-its-first-beachfront-residences-on-dubai-islands-ellington-cove-302337144.html

SOURCE Ellington Properties

