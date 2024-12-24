AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • joint venture

GDIN Successfully Supports Establishment of 10 New Joint Ventures in 2024 Alone

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

GDIN CEO Jongkap Kim: “By matching technology needs with local markets, we create long-lasting joint ventures with multiple exit opportunities.”

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), led by CEO Jongkap Kim, proudly announced the major achievements of its 2024 Joint Venture Program. This program, which supports the establishment of joint ventures between South Korean companies and international partners, is designed to lower market entry barriers and create sustainable growth opportunities through local collaborations.

Since the launch of the program in 2021, GDIN has supported the establishment of 44 joint ventures across various regions. This year alone, 10 joint ventures were successfully launched in 8 countries including the United States, Canada, Japan, India, Singapore, Vietnam, UAE, and Uganda.

The Joint Venture Program was created to address a common challenge faced by early-stage tech companies: while they may have products and services that meet market demand, they often lack the resources and workforce to enter international markets. Through this program, GDIN helps companies increase their chances of success by facilitating strategic market entry via local partnerships.

In addition to the 44 joint ventures established so far, 47 partnership agreements are in the pipeline for future joint ventures. The program’s success is largely attributed to GDIN’s extensive global network of partners, which includes government organizations, multinational corporations, and international agencies such as the World Bank, Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Investment Turkey etc. GDIN has organized multiple technology matching and investor relations events to introduce Korean companies and their innovative technologies to potential international partners.

At the year-end performance report event, held on December 19, GDIN recognized companies that successfully established joint ventures. Changsoft I&I, a digital construction management system company, was highlighted for its success in establishing joint ventures in Japan and Vietnam. CFO Jongeun Park of Changsoft I&I shared, “We were facing stagnating revenue growth, and expanding into new markets was critical. With GDIN’s support, we were able to establish joint ventures in Japan and Vietnam, allowing us to tailor our products to local market needs.”

Other companies that successfully established joint ventures in 2024 include Medicos Biotech, Bloomsbury Lab, Arbaim, Eucast, Pixelro, Hansol root one, Eco-Peace, and IESG.

GDIN CEO Jongkap Kim commented, “Unlike simple joint investments or distribution networks, these technology-driven joint ventures are based on market demand, ensuring their long-term sustainability. If these joint ventures achieve success in the local markets and even go public, they could offer multiple exit opportunities, creating a strong growth model for all involved.”

About GDIN 

Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), registered under the Ministry of Science & ICT, is an independent foundation that promotes and fosters collaboration between next-level innovative companies from South Korea and the world.

Since 2013, we have established over 160 international partnerships, supported over 3,000 tech companies, conducted over 20,000 consulting services, and helped companies raise $3.6 billion USD in investments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gdin-successfully-supports-establishment-of-10-new-joint-ventures-in-2024-alone-302337081.html

SOURCE GDIN

