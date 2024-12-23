AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX won “Best Online Trading Company Global 2024” at World Business Outlook Awards 2024

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a leading global forex and CFD broker, has been awarded the “Best Online Trading Company Global 2024″ by the World Business Outlook Awards. This accolade highlights ATFX’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering a superior trading experience for its clients worldwide.

This recognition underscores ATFX’s ability to combine cutting-edge trading technology with a client-centric approach. Offering robust platforms, personalized solutions, and extensive educational resources, ATFX ensures traders of all experience levels can navigate financial markets with confidence. Its global reach, paired with localized support, further solidifies its reputation as a trusted trading partner.

The World Business Outlook Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance and leadership. By earning this award, ATFX has affirmed its position as an industry leader, committed to innovation and transparency. ATFX’s leadership credited this achievement to the trust of its clients, the dedication of its employees, and the company’s focus on staying ahead of industry trends.

Winning the “Best Online Trading Company Global 2024” reflects ATFX’s mission to redefine online trading standards. Moving forward, the company remains focused on enhancing its offerings, supporting financial literacy, and empowering traders globally with unparalleled tools and services.

About  ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experience to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-won-best-online-trading-company-global-2024-at-world-business-outlook-awards-2024-302338218.html

SOURCE ATFX

