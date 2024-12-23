AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anton’s World of Visuals

PRNewswire December 23, 2024

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Anton’s World of Visuals is an episode of the documentary series A Learning Journey, produced by the Center for International Cultural Communication (CICC), a subsidiary of CICG. This series highlights China’s cultural heritage, technological advancements, rural revitalization, cross-cultural dialogue, and ecological conservation, all of which are presented from the perspectives of international professionals, experts, and scholars. Speaking multilingually and enhanced by AI-generated visuals, A Learning Journey aims to provide an immersive experience for audiences worldwide, seeking to promote the mutual understanding between different cultures.

In Anton’s World of Visuals, Russian content creator Anton takes a captivating journey in China and shows his touring experience and cultural exploration from his perspective. At the beginning, Anton came to study in Qingdao as an international student. He soon fell in love with China’s rich history and dynamic modernity. Over the past decade, he has become an international narrator of Chinese culture, often sharing his experience of discovering China and his insights into China’s development in his videos.

From historical landmarks to the mysterious Sanxingdui civilization, Anton’s videos break the barriers of culture, language, and territory, drawing attention of global audience to Chinese culture through his storytelling.

The episode shows Anton’s exploration of the Pearl of the SCO International Expo Center in Qingdao, where he visits more than 20 cultural exhibits that highlight the vibrant blending of Eastern and Western cultures. For Anton, each video is more than just a travelogue—it opens a window to the culture that he’s come to deeply understand and respect. He tries to promote cross-cultural communication by sharing his stories and experiences in China, and thus encourage a cultural exchange.

With his videos, Anton hopes to recommend more people to visit China, seeing and feeling the country by themselves. He can assure that the China trip will amaze them.

https://youtu.be/7ou1s8EjbyE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/antons-world-of-visuals-302338254.html

SOURCE Center for International Cultural Communication (CICC)

