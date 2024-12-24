AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
One More Certificate: Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot Achieves TGA Certification in Australia

PRNewswire December 24, 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Syrebo, a global leader in rehabilitation robotics, is proud to announce that its Hand Rehabilitation Robot has been granted official certification by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), marking a significant achievement in the company’s mission to advance medical rehabilitation technology.

The Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot is a cutting-edge, robotic-assisted device designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of patients recovering from neurological conditions, hand injuries, or stroke-related impairments. Combined with soft robotic exoskeleton technology and neuroscience, it integrates a variety of training methods, such as passive training, mirror training, active training, etc., providing patients with effective and convenient solutions to recover hand function.

Achieving TGA certification represents a pivotal milestone for Syrebo and is a testament to the safety, efficacy, and quality of the Hand Rehabilitation Robot. The certification will allow Syrebo to expand its reach in Australia and provide therapists with a innovative tool for enhancing patient care and rehabilitation outcomes. “With Syrebo’s successful penetration into the European and U.S. markets, the new TGA certification will further expand our global presence,” said Gavin Yin, Founder & CEO of Syrebo. Syrebo plans to collaborate closely with healthcare institutions and rehabilitation centers across Asia-Pacific to integrate their rehabilitation solutions into therapeutic programs.

Syrebo lnnovative Rehabilitation Solutions for Hospitals/Communities/Families

