AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Higer New V Series, Leading Bus New Trend

PRNewswire December 25, 2024

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In November 2024, Higer New V Series buses officially launched in the Philippines, this batch of electric buses was the first batch of new energy buses introduced by the Philippines and put into commercial operation. And it has aroused extensive attentions and heated discussions from the Philippines local government, media and people.

Higer New V Series products were launched globally in March 2024, and then made a stunning debut at the Higer Global Partners Conference. The New V-series products with a new shape and a new platform are committed to creating new classic models with high quality, high safety and high intelligence.

In 3 years, more than 1000 people participated in the process of R&D, a one-time investment of more than 100 million yuan was made in the R&D and manufacturing of key components, equipment, tooling, molds, inspection tools, verification of components and vehicle, achieving comprehensive innovation, realizing a significant improvement in product quality and reliability, maintenance convenience and customer experience. Measuring from 8 to 13 meters in length, they can be powered by fossil fuels, electricity, hydrogen, etc. and are readily adaptable for the tourist transportation market, urban public transportation market, etc. The luggage compartment volume is 21.6% greater than similar products, the seating space is 50mm larger, and the middle aisle is 30mm wider. The overall component universality rate was greatly improved by the platform, modular, and universal design concept, and the number of component types decreased by 58%.

It is worth mentioning that Higer is committed to creating a technological experience, redefining the domain-centralized electronic and electrical architecture, and Higer launched the industry’s first mass-produced intelligent cabin. It will help the driver concentrate on driving. The new model provides a mobile phone control interface, drivers and tour guides can control lighting, multimedia, air conditioning, etc. through app. In addition, the intelligent cabin can be customized according to the operational needs of the transport company, realizing intelligent dispatching, intelligent charging, intelligent maintenance, AI interaction, and human-computer interaction.

So far, Higer new V series coaches have already received orders from more than 20 countries like Italy, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and etc., showing a fast rising popularity in the international market.

Higer new V series are committed to providing customers with new “classic models” with better quality, higher efficiency, achieving sustainable development and exploring more possibilities.

SOURCE HIGER

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.