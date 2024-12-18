Huawei Cloud Named a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud DBMSs

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud was named a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, 2024 report released recently by Gartner, a renowned international research institute.

This report evaluates recognized global cloud database products vendors based on: Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This Magic Quadrant will help data and analytics leaders make the right cloud DBMS choices in this essential market.

Challengers are vendors with strong, established offerings, but they are somewhat lacking in vision for the cloud DBMS market. It can be difficult for some vendors to improve both vision and execution at the same time. It is normal for some to have high scores for Ability to Execute one year, and high scores for Completeness of Vision the next. Challengers normally show strong corporate viability and financial stability, and demonstrate strong customer support. However, they lack some features needed to support the latest trends in the cloud DBMS market, such as support for a broad set of use cases or a roadmap for moving to multicloud/intercloud implementations. Although they may be lacking in relation to some of the market’s innovative concepts, Challengers have strengths in relation to many of the Ability to Execute criteria. They can become a threat to Leaders by widening their vision and by market innovation.

Huawei Cloud databases have been deployed in 96 AZs across 33 regions. Huawei Cloud flagship database products, GaussDB, GaussDB(DWS), TaurusDB, GeminiDB and MRS, use innovative architectures, enable full-stack software-hardware synergy, and excel in availability, performance, and security. They provide secure, reliable, and efficient cloud database services tailored to all use cases to help enterprises seamlessly move to the cloud.

Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to strengthen their database products to accommodate more enterprise needs. Huawei Cloud plans to continue exploring foundational technologies to build a superior, more agile, and more efficient intelligent data foundation for stable long-term development of customers in diverse sectors.

