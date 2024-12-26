BEYOND Expo 2025 Launches BEYOND BGlobal Network to Propel Asian Companies into the Global Market

MACAU, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BEYOND Expo, Asia’s largest technology and innovation ecosystem expo, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2025 with the official launch of the BEYOND BGlobal Network. Designed to meet the growing demand for Asian companies to expand internationally, this groundbreaking initiative offers businesses year-round support, access to strategic networks, and tailored solutions to thrive in global markets.

The Growing Imperative of Going Global

In today’s interconnected and competitive economy, expanding beyond domestic borders has become a necessity for businesses seeking sustained growth. Asian companies, widely recognized for their technological ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit, face unique hurdles when entering international markets. From mastering localization to navigating global operational challenges, achieving international success requires strategic planning and access to robust networks.

“Globalization is not just about entering new markets; it’s about building meaningful connections that sustain long-term growth while understanding the importance of localization,” said Jason Ho, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. “The BEYOND BGlobal Network is designed to guide companies through this journey by connecting them with local players and providing unparalleled access to expertise, resources, and opportunities to thrive globally.”

A Milestone Launch at BEYOND Expo 2025

The BEYOND BGlobal Network will be officially unveiled during the Closing Ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2025, scheduled for May 24, 2025, at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. The Closing Ceremony will also host the much-anticipated Fund at First Pitch: Celebrity Edition, where top innovative companies will pitch their global visions to a panel of celebrity athletes and leading investors. This exciting showcase underscores the Network’s mission to foster impactful collaborations and create opportunities for cutting-edge businesses to excel on the global stage.

Unmatched Opportunities for Businesses

The BEYOND BGlobal Network is a comprehensive initiative designed to address the multifaceted challenges of global expansion. Through BEYOND Expo’s extensive network, businesses gain access to key decision-makers across sectors, including leading retailers, e-commerce Networks, financial institutions, localization experts, and tech ecosystem leaders. Moreover, the Network enables collaborations with global icons and influencers, elevating brand visibility and engagement in international markets.

BEYOND Expo 2025 will provide a rich array of content through its flagship forums, such as the BGlobal Summit, Wealth Summit, and Global Investment Summit. These summits and forums will deliver actionable insights on topics such as strategic market entry, emerging investment trends, and the evolving dynamics of international trade. Industry-specific sessions will focus on cutting-edge areas such as AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy, Robotics, Lifestyle Tech, SportsTech, FinTech, and Mobility, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of global opportunities across diverse sectors.

Five Years of Bridging Asia’s Tech Ecosystem and the World

Since its inception, BEYOND Expo has emerged as a vital Network for connecting Asia’s thriving tech ecosystem with the global innovation community. Now in its fifth year, BEYOND Expo is set to welcome over 30,000 attendees from more than 120 countries, marking its most impactful edition yet. The event continues to foster innovation, encourage cross-border collaborations, and empower businesses to establish themselves as global leaders.

“The BEYOND BGlobal Network reflects our unwavering commitment to enabling companies to achieve sustainable growth on the global stage,” said Dr. Gang Lu, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. “As we celebrate five years of impact and growth, we are excited to take this transformative step in bridging Asia with the world.”

Looking Ahead

BEYOND Expo 2025 is more than a technology exhibition — it is a launchpad for businesses to achieve their global ambitions. The introduction of the BEYOND BGlobal Network, alongside the exciting highlights of the Closing Ceremony, will provide attendees with exclusive insights into how this initiative can redefine their approach to international growth and success.

To learn more about the BEYOND BGlobal Network, please leave your details with us here: https://www.beyondexpo.com/beyond-bglobal-network/. For ticket bookings or more information about BEYOND Expo 2025, visit www.beyondexpo.com.

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia’s largest tech and innovation ecosystem expo, showcasing the culture and achievements of global technological innovation.

BEYOND Expo is not only a Network for displaying technological advancements but also a significant opportunity to drive industry upgrades. Through dedicated professional exhibition areas and vertical industry forums, BEYOND Expo is committed to fostering comprehensive development in technology and innovation while facilitating exchanges across various segments of the industry.

Since 2021, BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia’s Fortune 500 companies, large multinational corporations, unicorn innovation firms, and emerging startups. By integrating companies, products, capital, and industries, it builds an innovative ecosystem aimed at collectively advancing the development of the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

