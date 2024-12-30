Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding: A Kaleidoscope of Achievements in 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has highlighted key achievements from its Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding partnership in 2024. The program has effectively strengthened the Wonderful Indonesia brand through collaborations with co-branding partners. This year, initiatives such as Wonderful Indonesia Berkah, School Break Activation in 4 cities, Pesona Promo Merdeka, Pesona Indonesia Punya Kuis, Road to Mandalika, and 11.11 activations took place, with numerous partners supporting each event.

In addition, dozens of activations were initiated by co-branding partners themselves. A wide range of activations were carried out, both offline and online. The increasing number of activations is in line with the growing number of brands joining this year. Wonderful Indonesia closed 2024 with 217 official partners, a significant increase from 108 partners in 2023. This indicates that the co-branding partnership is a strategic program that attracts many brands, both local, national, and international.

Initially launched in 2017, the co-branding partnership was primarily focused on the tourism industry. However, the scope of cooperation has now expanded, not only in terms of industry but also in terms of activities. While past programs were limited to simply including the Wonderful Indonesia logo, current programs now include more comprehensive experiential, advocacy, and exhibition activities.

This program’s success extends beyond geographic origins, showcasing a diverse range of business scales among participating brands. Wonderful Indonesia has enabled SMEs in tourism and the creative economy to contribute. Its broad reach is driven by numerous activations and annual brand forums. In 2024, the Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Forum (WICF) I & II facilitated networking opportunities and attracted potential partners.

The impact extends to the community, who benefit from the collaborative programs. Indirectly, these initiatives contribute to the national economy through the products and services created. This year was especially notable, as the Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Partnership focused its collaborative efforts on promoting sustainable tourism.

The series of activities for the 2024 Co-Branding Partnership culminated in the Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Awards (WICA) in Jakarta on November 29. Partners were recognized for their active, contributive, and participative efforts in the program through four categories.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, shared her hopes for the program in 2025, aiming for both increased quantity and improved quality of partners and products. She emphasized the importance of co-branding partners in achieving government targets, particularly in boosting foreign tourist visits, domestic circulation, and spending in Indonesia. The growth in the number, diversity, and quality of partners is expected to benefit various stakeholders, especially tourists. The Ministry expresses gratitude to all partners for their contributions, recognizing the Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Partnership as both a marketing strategy and a collaborative effort to advance Indonesia’s tourism and creative economy.

