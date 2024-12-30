AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dahua Technology Obtains ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification

PRNewswire December 30, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has officially obtained the ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System Certification from British Standards Institution (BSI). This milestone makes Dahua the first Chinese company in the video-centric AIoT industry to achieve this certification.

ISO 37301, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is an international standard for compliance management systems and is regarded as a “golden key” for addressing global compliance challenges. It provides organizations with a systematic and highly practical framework to meet legal, regulatory, industry, and social responsibility requirements. Obtaining this certification signifies not only a high level of maturity in corporate management but also the achievement of world-class compliance governance capabilities.

During the ceremony, Mr. Xu Zhicheng emphasized that compliance serves as the cornerstone of Dahua’s high-quality development and is a critical driver of its global competitiveness. He highlighted that achieving ISO 37301 certification marks a major step in Dahua’s commitment to building a robust compliance management system and supports the company’s global strategic advancements. Xu also stated that this achievement is a starting point rather than an endpoint, driving the company to enhance its adaptability and innovative capabilities in today’s complex market environment. Moving forward, Dahua will leverage this milestone to continuously benchmark against international standards, strengthen its compliance management practices, and seamlessly integrate compliance into its overall business operations.

Mr. David Zhu highly commended Dahua’s achievements in establishing its compliance management system. He highlighted that during the certification process, the audit team was impressed by the company’s well-structured compliance framework, effective management mechanisms, strong support from senior leadership, and commitment to fostering a culture of compliance. These attributes showcase Dahua’s advanced approach and outstanding practices in compliance management. This certification will further enhance Dahua’s compliance system on both domestic and international levels, reinforcing its role as a leader in driving industry progress.

The certification reflects Dahua’s robust capabilities in corporate governance, risk management, and sustainable development. Looking ahead, Dahua will uphold its commitment to compliance with an international perspective, continuously improve its governance standards and sense of corporate social responsibility, and collaborate with global partners to create a smarter and more sustainable future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dahua-technology-obtains-iso-37301-compliance-management-system-certification-302340094.html

SOURCE Dahua Technology

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

