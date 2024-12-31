AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Studying in China | I Look Lovely in Hanfu, They Say

PRNewswire December 31, 2024

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reported by Hunan Today

In the era of globalization, China magnetizes students from all over the world with its unique charm.

Seeing is believing. What is China through their eyes?

In 2024, the report team has invested half a year to interview six representatives selected from international students from six continents about their study, life and feelings in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Xi’an and other cities.

Let’s look through the diverse-colored pupils of these students, set out on a magnificent journey to China, and enjoy the brilliant and colorful pictures of China together!

An Xinran, a scholar from Australia, came to Hangzhou to study ancient Chinese literature at Zhejiang University. Fascinated by Hanfu and traditional Chinese culture, she says, “The peace and joy I find here give me a true sense of belonging.” Now devoted to sharing the beauty of Chinese traditions through videos and researches, she strives to bridge cultures and dedicates herself to promoting cross-culture communication.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/studying-in-china–i-look-lovely-in-hanfu-they-say-302340499.html

SOURCE Hunan Today

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.