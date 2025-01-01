AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agoda shares Asia’s top three capital Cities that gave the best ‘Bang for Your Buck’ on New Year’s Eve

PRNewswire January 1, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambodia’s Phnom Penh emerged as the most affordable capital city to book New Year’s Eve accommodations in Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda. Booking insights analyzed by Agoda revealed that the average room in Phnom Penh costed no more than 67 USD on the final day of 2024.

Phnom Penh’s rate of 67 USD is followed by Hanoi, Vietnam and Jakarta, Indonesia, with average accommodation rates of 79 USD and 92 USD respectively. Jakarta was also the city where the cheapest hotel room in Asia’s capital cities was booked this New Year’s Eve, with a rate of just 2.45 USD. The most expensive was a suite booked in Bangkok’s Siam district, costing 4,584.61 USD.

Lam Vu, Country Director Vietnam and Indochina at Agoda said: “At Agoda, we love helping travelers discover amazing destinations without the hefty price tag. While many travelers found great value deals on Agoda for top New Year’s Eve destinations like Tokyo and Bangkok, the insights show that the best bang for your buck was offered elsewhere in Asia. Phnom Penh and Hanoi are perhaps less obvious as a New Year’s Eve destination but offer great prices and a great deal of fun.”

Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s lively capital, celebrated New Year’s Eve with street parties and fireworks along the riverside. The city’s rich history and cultural landmarks provide a unique backdrop for travelers looking to explore an iconic capital without breaking the bank.

Hanoi, known for its charming Old Quarter and rich cultural heritage, welcomed the New Year with traditional performances and lively celebrations around Hoan Kiem Lake. The city’s blend of history and modernity offers a captivating experience for visitors.

Jakarta, Indonesia’s dynamic capital, rang in the New Year with concerts and firework displays across the city. Its diverse attractions and culinary delights make it a compelling choice for travelers seeking both excitement and affordability.

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Travelers can explore these affordable destinations and more by visiting Agoda.com or by downloading the Agoda mobile app.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/agoda-shares-asias-top-three-capital-cities-that-gave-the-best-bang-for-your-buck-on-new-years-eve-302339235.html

SOURCE Agoda

