English MV of Invitation from the Yellow River Showcases Majestic Landscapes and Culture

PRNewswire January 1, 2025

JINAN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A  report  from The New Times.

On April 18, 2023 at the Yellow River Culture Forum opened in Dongying, Shandong, the English version of the MV for Invitation from the Yellow River was unveiled. This release has provided a representative song for the international dissemination of Yellow River culture, and opened a new chapter for literary and artistic works on the theme of Yellow River culture. After debuting at the Yellow River Culture Forum, the song has been widely shared on media platforms and has gained immense popularity, especially among GenZ.

The English music video of Invitation from the Yellow River features breathtaking scenes along the wetlands of the Yellow River, including the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, Shandong; the Ruoergai Nature Reserve in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan; and the Wuliangsuhai Reserve in Bayannaoer, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It allows overseas audiences to experience the ancient civilization of the Yellow River spanning thousands of years, the majestic grandeur of the Hukou Waterfall, the gentle streams of the Ruoergai Grassland, the bird paradise at the river’s estuary, as well as the vibrant cities and dynamic youth along the Yellow River Basin.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/english-mv-of-invitation-from-the-yellow-river-showcases-majestic-landscapes-and-culture-302340658.html

SOURCE The New Times

