Sungrow Hosts Successful Sembcorp x Sungrow OSKA Day PV&ESS Technical Seminar 2024 in Singapore

PRNewswire December 31, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, in collaboration with Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), a leading renewables player in Asia, recently hosted the Sembcorp x Sungrow OSKA(Overseas Strategic Key Account) Day PV&ESS Technical Seminar 2024 in Singapore. The event was dedicated to advancing discussions on the latest technologies in PV, energy storage systems, grid simulation, grid forming technology, hydrogen and floating photovoltaics solutions.

 The seminar provided a platform for Sungrow and Sembcorp to share technical expertise and practical case studies, further strengthening their collaboration in the clean energy sector.

  • PV & ESS Technical Exchange

The Sungrow technical team shared the system design and case applications of direct current coupling solutions, and provided a detailed demonstration of the smart operations and maintenance technologies for PV inverters with their product roadmap. Additionally, an in-depth exploration of the safety design of PowerTitan 2.0 and its performance in large-scale burning tests was conducted. Furthermore, case studies and cutting-edge future development potential of the 2000V PV system was highlighted as well. Through technical demonstrations and interactive question and answer sessions, both the Sembcorp and Sungrow teams discovered innovative solutions, exclusive insights and opportunities for the utility PV inverter and ESS sector. 

  • Grid Solutions

In the grid solutions section, Sungrow’s technical experts introduced advanced grid simulation capabilities, including the design and optimization experience of complex grids. Based on a profound understanding of the power grid network, Sungrow has innovatively proposed the Stem Cell Grid Tech to ensure the smooth operation of new-generation power systems, with grid-forming control technology serving as one of its important components.

  • Hydrogen & FPV Solutions

Sungrow also presented the latest technological advancements in hydrogen and floating photovoltaics solutions. The flexible hydrogen production solutions and the FPV technical services opened up more possibilities for collaboration between Sembcorp and Sungrow in the field of clean energy.

Mr. Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG said, “Sembcorp has been a valuable partner in our journey to innovate and expand clean energy applications. Through this seminar, we have strengthened our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and reliable solutions. Sungrow remains dedicated to working with partners like Sembcorp to achieve a sustainable energy future for all.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world’s most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-hosts-successful-sembcorp-x-sungrow-oska-day-pvess-technical-seminar-2024-in-singapore-302340582.html

SOURCE Sungrow

