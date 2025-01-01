Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Euan Kenworthy as Singapore Country Manager

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm has appointed Euan Kenworthy as country manager of the Russell Reynolds Associates’ Singapore office, effective January 1, 2025. Kenworthy succeeds Ulrike Wieduwilt, who is stepping down from her role as Singapore country manager. In his new role, Kenworthy will lead the Singapore office operations, continuing to deepen relationships with the firm’s clients as well as grow the business as a key hub in the Asia Pacific region.

Kenworthy currently leads the firm’s Private Capital sector in Asia Pacific and Infrastructure practice globally, working closely with clients on Board and CEO succession and executive searches globally. He also advises sovereign wealth, private equity, and infrastructure funds in the recruitment and development of their leadership teams and the Boards and teams of their portfolio companies.

Kenworthy joined Russell Reynolds Associates in 2014 and has over 15 years of experience working with boards of directors and senior management across London, Singapore, and Switzerland. He has helped these decision-makers create sustainable growth and success through leadership consulting and executive search. Kenworthy received his B.Sc. (Hons) in Geography & Biology from the University of Exeter.

Sharing his excitement for the new role, Kenworthy stated: “I am honored to have been appointed to lead the Singapore office. I am committed to continue building on the firm’s strong legacy of excellence to further strengthen our position as the trusted advisor for boards, CEOs and C-suite, in the region. I’m looking forward to work with our exceptional team to partner with our clients to navigate the evolving leadership landscape.”

Commenting on the new appointment, Matthias Oberholzer, Russell Reynolds Associates’ Asia Pacific lead said: ” We are confident that Euan’s proven track record in building diverse and high-performing leadership teams, complemented with his deep appreciation of cultural sensitivities in the region, will be a great asset to our Singapore team and our clients. We are excited for Euan to continue delivering value to our clients in his new role, and to continue growing our Singapore business.”

Following a successful three-year tenure as country manager of Russell Reynolds Associates’ Singapore office, Wieduwilt has been appointed to serve as the new country leader for Greater China. She will spearhead the firm’s strategic initiatives in China, with a focus on enhancing leadership advisory services and cultivating robust client relationships across Greater China.

Expressing his appreciation for Wieduwilt, Oberholzer said: “Ulrike’s leadership during her tenure as Singapore country manager has been invaluable, expertly positioning Russell Reynolds Associates as a trusted advisor to our clients under her leadership. Ulrike has not only strengthened our team but also fostered deep relationships with clients, enabling them to develop robust leadership strategies. We are immensely grateful for her dedication and significant contributions and look forward to her ongoing impact on the firm.”

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today’s challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. Find out more at www.russellreynolds.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/russell-reynolds-associates-appoints-euan-kenworthy-as-singapore-country-manager-302341014.html

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates