KuCoin Launches KuCoin Pay, a Merchant Solution Leading the Future of Crypto Payments

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant leap forward for digital commerce, KuCoin has unveiled KuCoin Pay, a pioneering merchant solution designed to catalyze business growth by integrating crypto payments into the retail sector. This innovative system bridges the gap between traditional retail and crypto, offering contactless and borderless transactions. Leveraging KuCoin’s robust infrastructure—trusted globally and serving over 37 million+ users – KuCoin Pay is poised to open new opportunities for merchants and users to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

KuCoin Pay is committed to reducing transaction fees and facilitating immediate settlement of crypto payments, simplifying the process for businesses to manage transactions efficiently. The platform supports an extensive range of cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks, significantly broadening the global reach of payments.

The process for merchants is straightforward: integrate KuCoin Pay into their payment systems, allowing customers to complete purchases through KuCoin by scanning a QR code or via the KuCoin app. This integration ensures a frictionless checkout experience, fostering greater consumer confidence and satisfaction.

Additionally, KuCoin Pay is integrated within the KuCoin app, enabling businesses to tap into KuCoin’s extensive user base while simplifying the buying process for everyday items for users. Daily requests such as gift cards and mobile top-ups can be done seamlessly, further promoting widespread crypto adoption.

KuCoin Pay represents a major milestone in driving the mainstream adoption of crypto and marks a pivotal step in KuCoin’s ongoing commitment to enriching the blockchain ecosystem. For more information on KuCoin Pay and how it can transform your business, please visit the KuCoin Pay website .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” by Forbes and has been recognized among the “Top 50 Global Unicorns” by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

