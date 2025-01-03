Lexar to Showcase an Extensive Lineup of Products for Photographers, Filmmakers, and Gamers at CES 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce their upcoming lineup to be shared at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. One spotlight of the show will be their Professional Workflow series which includes a 6-bay docking station, a portable 2-bay docking station, and a variety of portable SSD and reader modules that work seamlessly with the docks to extend storage capacity, transfer files faster, and provide flexibility for superior organization and backup reliability so that professional creatives can get back to being creative rather than worrying about their hardware.

In addition to the Professional Workflow series, Lexar will show the ARMOR GOLD SD Card. With a stainless-steel construction that is 37x stronger than typical SD cards, it is designed to withstand grueling usage out in the wild while offering up to 210MB/s[1] write speed and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) to seamlessly capture 6K footage.

Lexar will also show the Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card, which was recognized as a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree, and the Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card. Both cards offer blazing-fast performance suitable for capturing 8K RAW footage with stunning results and they are built rugged to endure temperatures, vibration, dust, shocks, and more in the studio or out in the field.

Rounding out its featured offerings for the photography crowd are two pexar digital picture frames, powered by Lexar technology. Both the 15″ and the 11″ allow users to upload and display their favorite photos and videos and they boast anti-glare touch screens for optimal viewing and easy setup. Plus, they come with 32GB of built-in Lexar storage to hold up to 40,000 photos, and users can expand storage by using a USB flash drive or an SD card. In addition, the 11″ picture frame offers a stunning 2K resolution display.

For the gaming side, Lexar introduces its PLAY PRO microSD Express Card which promises to be a gamechanger for handheld gaming. Equipped with PCIe technology, the card delivers read speeds up to 900MB/s for rocketing game loads and up to 600MB/s write speeds[1] for accelerated downloads.

Lexar will show ARES DDR5 CUDIMM memory which represents the next generation of desktop memory. It boasts speeds up to 9600MT/s[1] and features a Clock Driver IC (CKD) to avoid electronic noise and jitter that can result in errors, lost data, or system freezes. Designed for AI PCs and high-performance systems, it promises faster downloads and improved refresh rates.

There will be another SSD product – Lexar Professional NM1090 PRO. Clocking in at blistering 14000MB/s read and 13000MB/s write speeds,[1] this next-generation performance with DRAM cache enables gamers to load games 80% faster than the previous generation. It will be available in capacities from 1TB-4TB.

CES attendees can check out more Lexar products at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Booth #21842 from January 7-10. Lexar will also be exhibiting at CES Unveiled on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center where attendees will get to preview Lexar’s featured products, including their CES Innovation Awards honorees – the Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card and the SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set.

About Lexar

For more than 28 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM.

Disclosures

[1] Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

