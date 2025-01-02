ATFX 2024 Recap: A Year of Expansion, Innovation, and Global Leadership

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As 2024 concludes, ATFX has reinforced its position as a global leader in financial services, marking significant milestones across multiple areas. The company expanded its footprint, launched new products, and made strategic investments to strengthen its offerings and technological capabilities, all while continuing to provide top-tier services to traders and investors worldwide.

Expanding Global Presence and Regional Engagement

In 2024, ATFX expanded its reach by opening new offices in Mexico and Sydney, Australia, and securing its Hong Kong SFC license. These moves bolster the company’s presence in LATAM and Asia, enabling better service for institutional clients and growing its market share. ATFX also made a strong impact in the Middle East by sponsoring the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, where key speakers discussed trends such as autonomous trading bots.

Strategic Investments and Technological Advancements

ATFX made key investments to enhance its technological offerings, including a Series C investment in Spark Systems, an eFX platform based in Singapore. This collaboration enables the integration of ATFX’s liquidity solutions into Spark’s platform, enhancing its institutional services. The company also partnered with Zodia Custody to provide enhanced security, strengthening compliance and client protection.

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, expanded its liquidity offerings by partnering with Centroid Solutions and Your Bourse, improving market access and execution speeds for brokers while offering tailored liquidity solutions to enhance profitability.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Relocation to Equinix Data Center

ATFX relocated its MT Trading servers to Equinix Data Center in Hong Kong and London to improve trading speed and stability across regions like China, Southeast Asia, Australia, MENA, and LATAM. This upgrade boosted network performance, reducing latency by up to 150%. Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, stated, “By relocating all trading servers to Equinix, we not only enhance trading speed and stability globally but also lay a solid foundation for future technological innovations and market expansions.”

Product and Service Innovations

2024 saw ATFX launched the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, which offers improved charting, order types, and data protection, meeting the evolving needs of global traders.

Industry Recognition and Leadership

ATFX’s service excellence and regulatory commitment were acknowledged with multiple prestigious awards, including Best Global Forex Broker and Best Global Forex Chairman for Joe Li at the International Investor Awards. Furthermore, ATFX Connect won the Best B2B Liquidity Provider award at the Finance Magnates London Summit, further solidifying its prestigious position in providing institutional services.

Demonstrating Strong Performance

Throughout the year, ATFX showed strong performance, ranking 5th globally with $733.4 billion in trading volume in Q3 2024. Key growth sectors included indices, which surged by 39.04% compared to Q2 2024 and 21.39% compared to Q3 2023, alongside positive growth in currency pairs and energy.

Social Responsibility and Community Engagement

ATFX maintained its commitment to social responsibility in 2024, partnering with the University of South Africa to host the Shaping Futures Golf Challenge, raising funds for scholarships. The company also contributed over £5 million to youth-focused charitable causes through the Duke of Edinburgh Cup.

ATFX Trader’s Magazine: A Key Resource for Traders

ATFX continued to deliver valuable insights to traders through its Trader’s Magazine. The publication offers expert analysis, educational content, and updates on new products, helping traders stay informed and improve their strategies.

Illuminate the Future Spectrum with ATFX

In 2025, ATFX embraces its new slogan, “Illuminate the Future Spectrum“, symbolizing its commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence. Building on its achievements in 2024, ATFX provides a strong foundation for future growth. The company remains focused on expanding its global presence, improving client experiences, and maintaining its leadership in financial services. With continued investments in technology and infrastructure, ATFX is poised for another year of innovation and excellence.

