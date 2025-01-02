AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Malaysian SMEs Shine at the SME100 Awards 2024, Reflecting Growth and Resilience

PRNewswire January 2, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to demonstrate remarkable growth and resilience. For the 2024 SME100 Awards, the majority of winners hailed from the services sector, including retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT, and education.

The manufacturing sector came in second, followed by construction and agriculture. This aligns with the findings of the 2023 MSME Performance Report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which highlighted a 6.5% increase in sectoral GDP for the services sector, compared to 5.0% growth across all SMEs.

The SME100 Awards is organized by SME Magazine and the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), honouring outstanding SMEs for their exceptional achievements in various industries since 2009.

The awards ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, YB Ewon Benedick, who presented awards to the winners, in his keynote address, highlighted the MADANI government’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for SMEs under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, emphasizing initiatives such as policy frameworks, financial assistance, market access, and capability building to drive SME growth and success.

This year’s program saw another record-breaking 1,279 nominations, a 17% increase from 2023. This surge underscores the growing acknowledgment of SMEs’ vital contribution, which accounted for 39.1% of Malaysia’s GDP last year..

“The SME100 Awards continue to underscore the entrepreneurial excellence of our SMEs, highlighting their contributions as key drivers of economic growth. With strong support from the government and a commitment to innovation, our SMEs are well-positioned to take on global challenges and opportunities,” said Datuk William Ng, Organizing Chairman and National President of SAMENTA.

Ng added, “These businesses exemplify resilience and ingenuity, paving the way for a more dynamic and competitive economy. As we celebrate their achievements, we remain committed to empowering SMEs to scale new heights and shape a brighter future for Malaysia.”

The SME100 Awards maintained its stringent evaluation process, combining qualitative and quantitative assessments, and a 100% interview requirement. Key metrics included turnover, profit, market share, sustainability, and best practices. Data for the rankings was provided by CTOS, with Baker Tilly as the official auditor, ensuring transparency and credibility.

Additional from the SME100 Awards, three other awards were presented, including the SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Awards, BMI Sustainable Brand Awards, and BMI Women Entrepreneur Awards, with Affin Bank sponsoring the latter two categories.

The SME100 Awards have become a hallmark of trust and reliability, with past winners such as Grab, Mynews Holdings Berhad, and Solarvest Holdings Berhad going on to achieve public listing. Beyond Malaysia, the SME100 Awards are also celebrated in Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, solidifying its regional impact.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2024 Malaysia and a complete list of winners, please visit http://sme100.asia.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SME100 Awards Fast Moving Companies

  1. ABERS Resources Sdn Bhd
  2. Addy Design Consultant Sdn Bhd
  3. Aden One (M) Sdn Bhd
  4. AEO Freight Sdn Bhd
  5. AFG Logistics Sdn Bhd
  6. Akitree Design Sdn Bhd
  7. Alienworld Technology Berhad
  8. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd
  9. Alpha Group Realty Sdn Bhd
  10. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
  11. Aries Engineering Consultants Sdn Bhd
  12. Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd
  13. ASIC Offshore & Marine Sdn Bhd
  14. B United Printers Sdn Bhd
  15. B-Crobes Laboratory Sdn Bhd
  16. Barisan Samudera Sdn Bhd
  17. Beast Kingdom (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  18. Binatex Sdn Bhd
  19. Brentt Gard Sdn Bhd
  20. Bumi Optimus (M) Sdn Bhd
  21. Cezars Kitchen Sdn Bhd
  22. Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd
  23. CLL Systems Sdn Bhd
  24. Cloud Mile Sdn Bhd
  25. Coffeebot Holdings Sdn Bhd
  26. Connexus Realty Sdn Bhd
  27. Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd
  28. CS E&I Engineering Sdn Bhd
  29. Cuberlab Sdn Bhd
  30. Cxicon Sdn Bhd
  31. D Houz Sdn Bhd
  32. Fronix Sdn Bhd
  33. Global Setia Trading Sdn Bhd
  34. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
  35. GoCloud Global Sdn Bhd
  36. Gold Key FnB Sdn Bhd
  37. Goodwinds Project Solutions Sdn Bhd          
  38. Greenlane Freight Sdn Bhd
  39. Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd
  40. HD Solar New Energy Sdn Bhd
  41. Healthcare Planet Sdn Bhd
  42. Home Dfine Sdn Bhd  
  43. iDynamics Software Sdn Bhd
  44. Impian Home Design Sdn Bhd
  45. Inniva Design (M) Sdn Bhd
  46. JDA Immersive Media Sdn Bhd
  47. Ji Long Hardware Trading
  48. Joy Paradise Holidays Sdn Bhd
  49. JV-Binasistem Sdn Bhd
  50. Kapten Batik (M) Sdn Bhd
  51. Karuna (Sarawak) Enterprise Sdn Bhd
  52. KISL Technology Centre Sdn Bhd
  53. KK Precasts Sdn Bhd
  54. Koperasi Kakitangan PETRONAS Berhad (KOPETRO)
  55. Lakoo Advertising & Consultant Sdn Bhd
  56. Lass Holdings Sdn Bhd
  57. Ledgen Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  58. Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd
  59. Life Care Systems (M) Sdn Bhd
  60. LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd
  61. M&T Group Plus Plt
  62. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd
  63. Maslow Trainers & Consultants Sdn Bhd
  64. Maxenta Cosmeceuticals Sdn Bhd
  65. Medishield First Aid Supplies Sdn Bhd
  66. Meraque Services Sdn Bhd
  67. Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd
  68. Miniso Winky (M) Sdn Bhd
  69. Mirai Industrial Automation (M) Sdn Bhd
  70. MJ Excell Catering Sdn Bhd
  71. MMX Solutions Sdn Bhd
  72. Most Capital Group Sdn Bhd
  73. Nationwide Logistics Sdn Bhd
  74. Nexus Smart Consortium Group Sdn Bhd
  75. Nibou Industries (M) Sdn Bhd
  76. NS Tawakal Sdn Bhd (Klinik HealthQuarters)
  77. Octopus Marketing Sdn Bhd
  78. Orisys E&C M Sdn Bhd
  79. Paramount Asphalt Sdn Bhd
  80. Populus Project Sdn Bhd
  81. Produk Makanan Enak Gembira Sdn Bhd
  82. Prolific Cargo Services (PG) Sdn Bhd
  83. Quantum Universal Builders Sdn Bhd
  84. RC Renovation Contractor
  85. Refined Design Enterprise
  86. Right Power Technology Sdn Bhd
  87. RK Space Creation Sdn Bhd
  88. Rogue Asia Sdn Bhd
  89. San Engineering and Electrical Support Sdn Bhd
  90. Sasaki Industrial Sdn Bhd
  91. SC Tactical Bridge Sdn Bhd
  92. Schmetterling Rental Sdn Bhd
  93. SEO Services Sdn Bhd
  94. Shun Ta Logistic (M) Sdn Bhd
  95. Silara Akses Sdn Bhd
  96. Simplekeyz Property Management Sdn Bhd
  97. Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd
  98. Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd
  99. Skin Renew International (M) Sdn Bhd
  100. Soritsu Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  101. Soybean Factory Production Sdn Bhd
  102. Stoked Associates Sdn Bhd
  103. Suifour Furniture Sdn Bhd
  104. Techsaltants Sdn Bhd
  105. TenQ Group Sdn Bhd
  106. The Solar House Sdn Bhd
  107. Tiger Motors Sdn Bhd
  108. Timuran Kembangan Sdn Bhd
  109. TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd
  110. TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd
  111. Trend Global International Sdn Bhd
  112. TTL Sales & Rental Sdn Bhd
  113. U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd
  114. UbinGO Vacations Sdn Bhd
  115. Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd
  116. VBH Group Sdn Bhd
  117. Vega Project Sdn Bhd
  118. VSD Automation Sdn Bhd
  119. W One Tech Energy Sdn Bhd
  120. Webgeaz Sdn Bhd
  121. Webmores Digital Marketing Sdn Bhd
  122. WITO Technology Sdn Bhd
  123. YEA Business Sdn Bhd
  124. Yes Bizs Sdn Bhd
  125. YLSE Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd
  126. Zen Design Studio (M) Sdn Bhd

SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Awards

  1. AEO Freight Sdn Bhd
  2. B United Printers Sdn Bhd
  3. CS E&I Engineering Sdn Bhd
  4. iDynamics Software Sdn Bhd
  5. KK Precasts Sdn Bhd
  6. Medishield First Aid Supplies Sdn Bhd
  7. Techsaltants Sdn Bhd
  8. The Solar House Sdn Bhd
  9. Tiger Motors Sdn Bhd
  10. Vega Project Sdn Bhd

BMI Sustainable Brand Awards

  1. Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd
  2. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd
  3. B-Crobes Laboratory Sdn Bhd
  4. Coffeebot Holdings Sdn Bhd
  5. Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad
  6. GME Greentech Sdn Bhd
  7. Gold Key FnB Sdn Bhd
  8. Greenlane Freight Sdn Bhd
  9. Kapten Batik (M) Sdn Bhd
  10. Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd
  11. Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd
  12. San Engineering and Electrical Support Sdn Bhd
  13. Yes Bizs Sdn Bhd

BMI Women Entrepreneur Awards

  1. Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd
  2. Bumi Optimus (M) Sdn Bhd
  3. Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd
  4. Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd
  5. Most Capital Group Sdn Bhd
  6. Nexus Smart Consortium Group Sdn Bhd
  7. NS Tawakal Sdn Bhd (Klinik HealthQuarters)
  8. Soritsu Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  9. Trend Global International Sdn Bhd
  10. VBH Group Sdn Bhd

About SAMENTA
Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/malaysian-smes-shine-at-the-sme100-awards-2024-reflecting-growth-and-resilience-302341177.html

SOURCE Business Media International

