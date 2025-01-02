Malaysian SMEs Shine at the SME100 Awards 2024, Reflecting Growth and Resilience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to demonstrate remarkable growth and resilience. For the 2024 SME100 Awards, the majority of winners hailed from the services sector, including retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT, and education.

The manufacturing sector came in second, followed by construction and agriculture. This aligns with the findings of the 2023 MSME Performance Report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which highlighted a 6.5% increase in sectoral GDP for the services sector, compared to 5.0% growth across all SMEs.

The SME100 Awards is organized by SME Magazine and the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), honouring outstanding SMEs for their exceptional achievements in various industries since 2009.

The awards ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, YB Ewon Benedick, who presented awards to the winners, in his keynote address, highlighted the MADANI government’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for SMEs under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, emphasizing initiatives such as policy frameworks, financial assistance, market access, and capability building to drive SME growth and success.

This year’s program saw another record-breaking 1,279 nominations, a 17% increase from 2023. This surge underscores the growing acknowledgment of SMEs’ vital contribution, which accounted for 39.1% of Malaysia’s GDP last year..

“The SME100 Awards continue to underscore the entrepreneurial excellence of our SMEs, highlighting their contributions as key drivers of economic growth. With strong support from the government and a commitment to innovation, our SMEs are well-positioned to take on global challenges and opportunities,” said Datuk William Ng, Organizing Chairman and National President of SAMENTA.

Ng added, “These businesses exemplify resilience and ingenuity, paving the way for a more dynamic and competitive economy. As we celebrate their achievements, we remain committed to empowering SMEs to scale new heights and shape a brighter future for Malaysia.”

The SME100 Awards maintained its stringent evaluation process, combining qualitative and quantitative assessments, and a 100% interview requirement. Key metrics included turnover, profit, market share, sustainability, and best practices. Data for the rankings was provided by CTOS, with Baker Tilly as the official auditor, ensuring transparency and credibility.

Additional from the SME100 Awards, three other awards were presented, including the SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Awards, BMI Sustainable Brand Awards, and BMI Women Entrepreneur Awards, with Affin Bank sponsoring the latter two categories.

The SME100 Awards have become a hallmark of trust and reliability, with past winners such as Grab, Mynews Holdings Berhad, and Solarvest Holdings Berhad going on to achieve public listing. Beyond Malaysia, the SME100 Awards are also celebrated in Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam, solidifying its regional impact.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2024 Malaysia and a complete list of winners, please visit http://sme100.asia .

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SME100 Awards Fast Moving Companies

ABERS Resources Sdn Bhd Addy Design Consultant Sdn Bhd Aden One (M) Sdn Bhd AEO Freight Sdn Bhd AFG Logistics Sdn Bhd Akitree Design Sdn Bhd Alienworld Technology Berhad Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd Alpha Group Realty Sdn Bhd Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd Aries Engineering Consultants Sdn Bhd Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd ASIC Offshore & Marine Sdn Bhd B United Printers Sdn Bhd B-Crobes Laboratory Sdn Bhd Barisan Samudera Sdn Bhd Beast Kingdom ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Binatex Sdn Bhd Brentt Gard Sdn Bhd Bumi Optimus (M) Sdn Bhd Cezars Kitchen Sdn Bhd Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd CLL Systems Sdn Bhd Cloud Mile Sdn Bhd Coffeebot Holdings Sdn Bhd Connexus Realty Sdn Bhd Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd CS E&I Engineering Sdn Bhd Cuberlab Sdn Bhd Cxicon Sdn Bhd D Houz Sdn Bhd Fronix Sdn Bhd Global Setia Trading Sdn Bhd GME Greentech Sdn Bhd GoCloud Global Sdn Bhd Gold Key FnB Sdn Bhd Goodwinds Project Solutions Sdn Bhd Greenlane Freight Sdn Bhd Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd HD Solar New Energy Sdn Bhd Healthcare Planet Sdn Bhd Home Dfine Sdn Bhd iDynamics Software Sdn Bhd Impian Home Design Sdn Bhd Inniva Design (M) Sdn Bhd JDA Immersive Media Sdn Bhd Ji Long Hardware Trading Joy Paradise Holidays Sdn Bhd JV-Binasistem Sdn Bhd Kapten Batik (M) Sdn Bhd Karuna ( Sarawak ) Enterprise Sdn Bhd KISL Technology Centre Sdn Bhd KK Precasts Sdn Bhd Koperasi Kakitangan PETRONAS Berhad (KOPETRO) Lakoo Advertising & Consultant Sdn Bhd Lass Holdings Sdn Bhd Ledgen Malaysia Sdn Bhd Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd Life Care Systems (M) Sdn Bhd LifeWave (M) Sdn Bhd M&T Group Plus Plt Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd Maslow Trainers & Consultants Sdn Bhd Maxenta Cosmeceuticals Sdn Bhd Medishield First Aid Supplies Sdn Bhd Meraque Services Sdn Bhd Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd Miniso Winky (M) Sdn Bhd Mirai Industrial Automation (M) Sdn Bhd MJ Excell Catering Sdn Bhd MMX Solutions Sdn Bhd Most Capital Group Sdn Bhd Nationwide Logistics Sdn Bhd Nexus Smart Consortium Group Sdn Bhd Nibou Industries (M) Sdn Bhd NS Tawakal Sdn Bhd (Klinik HealthQuarters) Octopus Marketing Sdn Bhd Orisys E&C M Sdn Bhd Paramount Asphalt Sdn Bhd Populus Project Sdn Bhd Produk Makanan Enak Gembira Sdn Bhd Prolific Cargo Services (PG) Sdn Bhd Quantum Universal Builders Sdn Bhd RC Renovation Contractor Refined Design Enterprise Right Power Technology Sdn Bhd RK Space Creation Sdn Bhd Rogue Asia Sdn Bhd San Engineering and Electrical Support Sdn Bhd Sasaki Industrial Sdn Bhd SC Tactical Bridge Sdn Bhd Schmetterling Rental Sdn Bhd SEO Services Sdn Bhd Shun Ta Logistic (M) Sdn Bhd Silara Akses Sdn Bhd Simplekeyz Property Management Sdn Bhd Sin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn Bhd Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd Skin Renew International (M) Sdn Bhd Soritsu Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd Soybean Factory Production Sdn Bhd Stoked Associates Sdn Bhd Suifour Furniture Sdn Bhd Techsaltants Sdn Bhd TenQ Group Sdn Bhd The Solar House Sdn Bhd Tiger Motors Sdn Bhd Timuran Kembangan Sdn Bhd TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd TLH Solution (M) Sdn Bhd Trend Global International Sdn Bhd TTL Sales & Rental Sdn Bhd U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd UbinGO Vacations Sdn Bhd Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd VBH Group Sdn Bhd Vega Project Sdn Bhd VSD Automation Sdn Bhd W One Tech Energy Sdn Bhd Webgeaz Sdn Bhd Webmores Digital Marketing Sdn Bhd WITO Technology Sdn Bhd YEA Business Sdn Bhd Yes Bizs Sdn Bhd YLSE Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd Zen Design Studio (M) Sdn Bhd

SME100 CTOS Credit Excellence Awards

AEO Freight Sdn Bhd B United Printers Sdn Bhd CS E&I Engineering Sdn Bhd iDynamics Software Sdn Bhd KK Precasts Sdn Bhd Medishield First Aid Supplies Sdn Bhd Techsaltants Sdn Bhd The Solar House Sdn Bhd Tiger Motors Sdn Bhd Vega Project Sdn Bhd

BMI Sustainable Brand Awards

Allied Forklift (M) Sdn Bhd Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd B-Crobes Laboratory Sdn Bhd Coffeebot Holdings Sdn Bhd Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad GME Greentech Sdn Bhd Gold Key FnB Sdn Bhd Greenlane Freight Sdn Bhd Kapten Batik (M) Sdn Bhd Lee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd San Engineering and Electrical Support Sdn Bhd Yes Bizs Sdn Bhd

BMI Women Entrepreneur Awards

Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd Bumi Optimus (M) Sdn Bhd Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd Mana Mana Suites Sdn Bhd Most Capital Group Sdn Bhd Nexus Smart Consortium Group Sdn Bhd NS Tawakal Sdn Bhd (Klinik HealthQuarters) Soritsu Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd Trend Global International Sdn Bhd VBH Group Sdn Bhd

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.

