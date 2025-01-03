2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship Returns With New Benchmark Of US$1.5 Million Purse

Women pro golfers in top 100 among competitors in 2nd annual tournament

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), in collaboration with title sponsor Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), is thrilled to announce the 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship. In its second edition, top women pro golfers will compete for a record-breaking total purse of US$1.5 million, marking a 50% increase from last year and setting a new benchmark for the TLPGA Tour.

The multi-day tournament will take place February 27 to March 2 at the Orient Golf & Country Club in Taiwan, where the event was inaugurated in 2024. For the first time, the TLPGA-sanctioned tournament will feature international live broadcast coverage, airing in Japan on Sky A, alongside VL Sports and Sportcast Sports in Taiwan.

World-Class Competition

The 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship sets itself apart with its exceptional ranking points, substantial prize money, and elite sportsmanship. Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing service provider and as the title sponsor, is honored to drive the TLPGA Tour’s international presence and competitive growth.

Aim High. Swing Brilliantly.

The 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship has attracted over 140 international players since registration opened in December 2024, showcasing the tournament’s growing prestige. Leading the field are defending champion Haruka Kawasaki of Japan, and last year’s runner-up Yu-Sang Hou of Taiwan. Foxconn-sponsored rising star Chia-Yen Wu, the 20-year-old currently ranked among the top three in Taiwan, will compete for the second year.

Adding to the excitement, former World No. 1 Jiyai Shin of South Korea will make her highly anticipated return to Taiwan after seven years, entering as a top contender following her recent triumph at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. This year’s match is set to feature over ten elite players ranked among the world’s top 100. Following the impressive performances by Japanese players last year, the 2025 Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship will see more than 15 players from the JLPGA Tour competing for the championship trophy. The final player roster will be announced on 17 January 2025.

