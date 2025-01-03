Interest-Driven Consumption Sparks ¥ 500B ACG Goods Market, MINISO Rides the Wave

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MINISO, a global lifestyle brand, recently announced its partnership with “Black Myth: Wukong”, winner of the “Best Action Game” and “Players’ Voice” awards at TGA 2024. The collaboration will explore innovative approaches to IP partnerships, and deliver exciting new experiences for the “Destined Ones” and fans of both brands.

This partnership highlights MINISO’s strategic focus on the booming ACG goods economy, which has emerged as a significant trend both in China and globally. With numerous companies stepping into the IP(or intellectual property) field, the ACG peripheral industry is experiencing rapid growth. As of November 2024, there were more than 64,000 enterprises related to the ACG Goods Economy, with over 10,000 enterprises newly established within the year.

Amid this flourishing market, MINISO has emerged as a dark horse, capturing the attention of consumers with its diverse product offerings and driving the growth of this dynamic sector. During the third quarter of 2024, 300 MINISO stores with additional ACG goods zones were built compared to the previous quarter, driving a remarkable 50% increase in ACG goods sales performance. In the future, MINISO will continue to deepen its IP strategy, collaborate with more top IPs and popular games favored by consumers, and plan to develop MINISO’s own IP products to satisfy increasingly diversified needs.

The ACG goods refer to the products related to ACG culture, which includes items such as plush toys, clothing and other collectibles based on characters. According to the Baker Institute, China’s animation industry generated domestic revenue of 9.82 billion RMB in 2021. Meanwhile, CITIC Securities projects that the country’s anime merchandise market will surpass 500 billion RMB (US$68.9 billion) in the near future.

This impressive growth is driven by two key factors: the rise of Generation Z as the dominant consumer group and the increasing focus on interest-driven consumption. The ACG goods offer emotional value and a sense of attachment, resonating deeply with consumers’ personal interests and passions.

In this trend, high-quality IP has become the core element supporting the development of the ACG goods economy, offering robust content support that drives the market and stimulates consumption potential.

As the world’s leading IP design retail group, MINISO has partnered with over 150 renowned IPs, driving the sale of more than 800 million ACG goods products globally. Among these, the Chiikawa series was a great success, with the MINISO and Chiikawa pop-up event instantly generating over 1 million online views. Similarly, the launch of the Identity V series at Shanghai MINISO Land sparked a frenzy among fans, with store staff struggling to replenish inventory in order to keep up with the sales. During this year’s Halloween, the Identity V products achieved an impressive 93% sold-out rate. These phenomena highlight the strong influence of MINISO in the field of ACG goods.

MINISO’s success in tapping into the ACG goods economy extends beyond China. The newly launched “One Piece” series at the store in Jakarta, Indonesia proved to be a huge draw for fans, achieving an impressive 95% sold-out rate within just two days. Among the series, the “One Piece” blind box became the store’s best-seller. This remarkable performance showed the potential of the ACG Goods Economy in international markets, demonstrating its growing appeal worldwide.

