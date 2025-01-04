AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye launches new 3D ad in New York Times Square

PRNewswire January 5, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China’s leading baijiu maker Wuliangye launched a new 3D advertisement in New York Times Square, the United States, sending the message of “harmony” to global audience at the beginning of 2025.

The advertisement presents the brand through an animated cute panda, both of which symbolize bridges for fostering deeper international cooperation and exchange.

As a friendship envoy for cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, the cute images of the panda are applied as southwest China’s Sichuan, an area best known as the hometown of the giant panda, also breeds Wuliangye’s rich fragrance.

With the innovative expression of “Harmony in Diversity”, Wuliangye presents the unique charm of Chinese culture to the world, allowing global consumers to have a deeper understanding and recognition of the brand.

As a representative Chinese baijiu brand, Wuliangye has paced up to go global and initiated the Harmony-themed Global Tour. It has established three key marketing centers in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas to strengthen overseas operations. The brand has also collaborated with global renowned spirits groups to launch products adapted to international trends, such as the new product “Wuliangye Ziqidonglai (purple air comes from the East)” and has introduced innovative initiatives like the “Destined Crystal Life” series in partnership with Swarovski, integrating traditional heritage with fashionable and diverse cultures, promoting the beauty of traditional culture and endowing Chinese baijiu brands with new connotations.

In 2024, Wuliangye further expanded its global layout with 21 new overseas markets deployed with duty-free, retail, catering, e-commerce, and special channels. Wuliangye has also collaborated with Camapri Group on innovative cocktail making, and launched the “Wuliang Highball” to serve global consumers with more diverse choices.

It is noted that Wuliangye has been successively listed in “Global 500 Most Valuable Brands”, “Top 50 Most Valuable Spirits Brands Globally” and “Asia’s 500 Most Valuable Brands”. In December 2024, the “World’s 500 Most Valuable Brands” list released by World Brand Lab saw Wuliangye once again honored for the eighth consecutive year, with the brand’s ranking increase leading the liquor industry. Additionally, the company was also listed as one of the 50 most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners, earning recognition worldwide for its profound heritage, mellow taste, and outstanding quality.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343863.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.