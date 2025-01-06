AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Agoda reveals: Shanghai is Asia’s top emerging destination

PRNewswire January 6, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers from Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda. The Chinese metropolis is followed by Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan). 

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel.

Angel Huang, Country Director at Agoda said,Shanghai’s re-emergence as a travel favorite is an exciting and fascinating development. At Agoda, we believe that less friction leads to more travel. Shanghai being the top trending destination on Agoda following China’s tourist visa waivers is powerful proof of that. Whether travelers are looking to explore Shanghai or elsewhere, Agoda is here to help with great rates on accommodation, flights, and activities.”

Boosted by recent visa easements, Shanghai is now more accessible to international visitors than ever before. The city’s blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique experience that continues to attract travelers from across Asia.

Jeju, known for its natural beauty and unique cultural offerings, remains a favorite among travelers seeking a picturesque escape. Its diverse attractions, from volcanic landscapes to serene beaches, provide a perfect getaway for those looking to explore South Korea’s hidden gems.

Paris, still basking in the glow of the post-Olympics spotlight, continues to captivate visitors with its timeless charm and cultural richness. The city’s iconic landmarks make it a perennial favorite for travelers from all over the world.

Nha Trang, with its stunning coastline and entertaining nightlife, offers a tropical paradise for those looking to unwind and enjoy Vietnam’s coastal beauty. The city’s growing reputation as a beach destination is drawing more international visitors each year.

Fukuoka, with its rich history and culinary delights, provides a unique Japanese experience that is increasingly appealing to travelers. The city’s welcoming atmosphere and diverse attractions make it a must-visit destination in Japan.

Travelers preparing for their travel plans for 2025 are encouraged to check out Agoda’s great value deals on over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.

–ENDS–

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/agoda-reveals-shanghai-is-asias-top-emerging-destination-302339503.html

SOURCE Agoda

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.