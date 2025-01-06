Agoda reveals: Shanghai is Asia’s top emerging destination

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers from Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda. The Chinese metropolis is followed by Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan).

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel.

Angel Huang, Country Director at Agoda said, “Shanghai’s re-emergence as a travel favorite is an exciting and fascinating development. At Agoda, we believe that less friction leads to more travel. Shanghai being the top trending destination on Agoda following China’s tourist visa waivers is powerful proof of that. Whether travelers are looking to explore Shanghai or elsewhere, Agoda is here to help with great rates on accommodation, flights, and activities.”

Boosted by recent visa easements, Shanghai is now more accessible to international visitors than ever before. The city’s blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique experience that continues to attract travelers from across Asia.

Jeju, known for its natural beauty and unique cultural offerings, remains a favorite among travelers seeking a picturesque escape. Its diverse attractions, from volcanic landscapes to serene beaches, provide a perfect getaway for those looking to explore South Korea’s hidden gems.

Paris, still basking in the glow of the post-Olympics spotlight, continues to captivate visitors with its timeless charm and cultural richness. The city’s iconic landmarks make it a perennial favorite for travelers from all over the world.

Nha Trang, with its stunning coastline and entertaining nightlife, offers a tropical paradise for those looking to unwind and enjoy Vietnam’s coastal beauty. The city’s growing reputation as a beach destination is drawing more international visitors each year.

Fukuoka, with its rich history and culinary delights, provides a unique Japanese experience that is increasingly appealing to travelers. The city’s welcoming atmosphere and diverse attractions make it a must-visit destination in Japan.

Travelers preparing for their travel plans for 2025 are encouraged to check out Agoda’s great value deals on over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. The latest deals are available in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.

