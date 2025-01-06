Digital Edge DC raises over US$1.6 billion in new equity and debt capital to fund continued platform expansion

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte Ltd. (“Digital Edge”), a leading developer and operator of interconnection and hyperscale edge data centers across Asia and portfolio company of Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced it has raised over US$1.6 billion in new capital through a combination of equity and debt financing to fuel its next phase of growth.

The capital raise includes approximately $640 million of equity investment from both existing and new investors as well as $1 billion of total debt financing across multiple campus expansions. The equity raise was significantly oversubscribed, and welcomes some of the world’s largest institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds as new co-investors.

The growth capital will accelerate Digital Edge’s expansion to meet the increasing and nuanced cloud and AI demands of its customers across the region. Digital Edge was established in early 2020 and now owns and operates 21 data centers with over 500 MW of critical IT load in service and under construction and development, with another 300 MW held for future development, across strategic locations in Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This past October, Digital Edge opened its third data center in Korea, known as SEL2. The 36MW SEL2 facility is the first building in its 100MW Incheon campus in Seoul. This followed the expansion of Digital Edge’s Jakarta footprint with the opening of its 23MW EDGE2 facility earlier in the year. Looking forward, Digital Edge is set to open the first facility in its 300MW campus in Navi Mumbai in Q2 of 2025, as well as a hyperscale edge facility in downtown Tokyo known as TY07, its ninth data center facility in Japan.

“The level of interest received from existing and new investors is testament to Digital Edge’s proven track record, expansion capacity, and relentless focus on delivering for our customers across the Asia Pacific region,” said Andrew Thomas, Chairman of Digital Edge and a Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. “Since making the founding investment in Digital Edge in 2020, Stonepeak has been proud to support the platform’s expansion into six countries and a truly pan-APAC footprint.”

Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge commented, “This is a major milestone for Digital Edge and an affirmation of the quality of this platform and our team. We are very proud of what we have achieved and are excited to deliver on the next phase of AI-ready data center developments.”

“We would like to thank our investors and financing partners for their continued support and confidence in Digital Edge’s strategy,” said John Freeman, President of Digital Edge. “This efficient and flexible funding will accelerate the continued execution of our vision, enabling us to further build-out our digital infrastructure to better meet our customers’ cloud, AI, and interconnection requirements.”

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has established itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. You can visit the company’s website at www.digitaledgedc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/digital-edge-dc-raises-over-us1-6-billion-in-new-equity-and-debt-capital-to-fund-continued-platform-expansion-302342294.html

SOURCE Digital Edge