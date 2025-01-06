The Next Big Upgrade for Augmented Reality Glasses is Here as Market Leader XREAL Brings Largest Field of View and First-of-Their-Kind Modular AR Glasses to CES 2025

XREAL One and XREAL One Pro with X1 chip redefine AR with unmatched ergonomics, precision, advanced features, and stunning visual performance—all seamlessly integrated into a sleek sunglasses-like design

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XREAL, the worldwide leader in augmented reality (AR), is showcasing at CES 2025 the most upgrade-worthy AR glasses ever, the highly anticipated XREAL One Pro, plus XREAL One and the One Series’ modular XREAL Eye camera. Showcased and demonstrable publicly for the first time, XREAL One Pro builds on the overwhelming success of XREAL One, which sold out quickly after its US release last month. Demoing the most advanced AR glasses on the market today, XREAL is solidifying its position as the market leader in consumer AR technology, with more than half a million AR glasses sold life-to-date, and showcasing real-world reasons for AR glasses enthusiasts to upgrade now.

XREAL One Series AR glasses are a 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and combine cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design. They deliver a cinematic up to 447-inch virtual display in an industry-leading 57-degree field of view (FOV) for XREAL One Pro and 50-degree field of view for XREAL One, with professional-grade color accuracy. Designed for extended wear, XREAL One Pro features a lightweight construction at 87 grams while XREAL One is just 84 grams, ergonomic adjustments, and an optional, modular camera, all resulting in the most advanced and upgrade-worthy AR glasses ever created for enhanced entertainment, productivity, and gaming AR capabilities.

XREAL One Series AR glasses represent a significant advancement in AR technology, offering users an immersive and customizable experience that far surpasses the capabilities of previous generation AR glasses. Key features include:

X1 Spatial Computing Chip : The proprietary X1 chip enables three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) spatial computing, allowing users to anchor virtual screens in physical space for a stable and interactive AR experience.

: The proprietary X1 chip enables three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) spatial computing, allowing users to anchor virtual screens in physical space for a stable and interactive AR experience. Advanced Optical Engine : XREAL One Pro is the only AR solution utilizing a never-before-seen custom flat-prism lens design, achieving an industry-leading 57-degree FOV and a thin 11mm profile, enhancing both visual immersion and comfort. Compared to other OST technologies, like waveguide, XREAL One Pro delivers the best cinematic virtual screen available today.

: XREAL One Pro is the only AR solution utilizing a never-before-seen custom flat-prism lens design, achieving an industry-leading 57-degree FOV and a thin 11mm profile, enhancing both visual immersion and comfort. Compared to other OST technologies, like waveguide, XREAL One Pro delivers the best cinematic virtual screen available today. Adjustable Interpupillary Distance (IPD) : To accommodate a wide range of users, XREAL One Pro is available in two sizes, supporting IPD ranges of 57-66mm and 66-75mm, ensuring optimal visual clarity and comfort. Both XREAL One and XREAL One Pro also feature software adjustable IPD options.

: To accommodate a wide range of users, XREAL One Pro is available in two sizes, supporting IPD ranges of 57-66mm and 66-75mm, ensuring optimal visual clarity and comfort. Both XREAL One and XREAL One Pro also feature software adjustable IPD options. Modular Multimodal AI Camera : An optional detachable camera called XREAL Eye integrates seamlessly into the glasses, offering first-person point of view photos and videos. Coming later this year, XREAL Eye will be updated to enable multimodal AI capabilities.

: An optional detachable camera called XREAL Eye integrates seamlessly into the glasses, offering first-person point of view photos and videos. Coming later this year, XREAL Eye will be updated to enable multimodal AI capabilities. Sound by Bose : The glasses feature enhanced audio output, fine-tuned by Bose, delivering superior mid-to-high frequencies for a more natural and immersive sound experience.

: The glasses feature enhanced audio output, fine-tuned by Bose, delivering superior mid-to-high frequencies for a more natural and immersive sound experience. TÜV Rheinland Certifications: The One Series has peak brightness of 700 nits and has received multiple TÜV Rheinland certifications, including High Visibility, 5 Star Eye Comfort (the very first AR device to earn the honor), Low Blue-Light, and Flicker Free, ensuring a high level of eye comfort and safety for users.

XREAL’s groundbreaking innovations come on the heels of remarkable market achievements and exciting industry collaborations. According to IDC, XREAL maintained the industry leading market share for the global AR and optical see-thru (OST) industry throughout the first three quarters of 2024*. Also in 2024, XREAL was the only augmented and extended reality company to rank among the top five global companies by market share for the broader ARVR industry. XREAL has been in the top five ARVR companies for market share by shipments for six consecutive quarters, and has remained the only augmented and extended reality company (non-VR) to break into the top five.*

“XREAL continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in augmented reality, making 2025 the right time to upgrade to our best AR glasses yet,” said Chi Xu, CEO and Co-founder of XREAL. “XREAL One and XREAL One Pro exemplify our dedication to advancing the industry with bold innovations that redefine the AR experience. As we showcase XREAL One Pro and its modular camera at CES for the first time, we celebrate not only our momentum but also our commitment to leading the AR industry forward and offering customers the most upgrade-worthy AR glasses yet.”

XREAL One is restocked on Amazon and XREAL.com now. XREAL One Pro is available for pre-orders now for $599 USD, £549 GBP, €649 Euro through XREAL.com. XREAL One Pro is expected to ship to customers in the US, both through XREAL.com and the Amazon XREAL Store, before the end of Q2.

Returning to XREAL’s booth is the CES 2024 breakout hit, XREAL Air 2 Ultra. XREAL Air 2 Ultra are XREAL’s most advanced 6DoF glasses featuring dual 3D environment sensors that enable sophisticated human and environmental understanding, including hand tracking, depth mesh, spatial anchoring, plane detection and image tracking, on top of 6DoF spatial awareness.

Visitors to XREAL’s CES 2025 booth (Central Hall, Booth 14056) can explore:

XREAL One Pro: Be among the first to experience the enhanced capabilities of the new XREAL One Pro AR glasses with 57-degree FOV.

Be among the first to experience the enhanced capabilities of the new XREAL One Pro AR glasses with 57-degree FOV. XREAL One: Check out the new XREAL One AR glasses that sold out within weeks of their launch and discover why they have been praised as a game-changer in the AR space.

Check out the new XREAL One AR glasses that sold out within weeks of their launch and discover why they have been praised as a game-changer in the AR space. XREAL Air 2 Ultra: Experience the most sophisticated 6DoF glasses on the market today, including 3D asset tracking plus advanced hand gesture control.

Experience the most sophisticated 6DoF glasses on the market today, including 3D asset tracking plus advanced hand gesture control. Immersive Demos: Enjoy a range of hands-on experiences, including relaxing in a new BMW X3 M50 to explore the possibilities of in-car entertainment through the XREAL One Series’ spatial computing capabilities. Experience a live holographic video call featuring interactive avatar streaming from T-Mobile and Mawari. Enjoy virtual big screen gaming with Logitech G CLOUD and others. Hear the best audio in AR with Sound by Bose in XREAL One Pro and XREAL One; and more.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

*According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly ARVR Tracker, 2024Q3. Q4 2024 data not yet reported.

