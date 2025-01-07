Sungrow SBH Modular Battery Achieves UL9540A Certification, Redefining Energy Storage Safety Standards

HEFEI, China, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow SBH modular battery has achieved both module-level and system-level UL9540A certification, a prestigious safety certification awarded by CSA Group, a globally renowned standards organization. This landmark accomplishment underscores the battery’s compliance with international safety standards and establishes a new benchmark for Australia’s residential energy storage market.

The UL9540A standard, developed by a leading U.S. safety lab, is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and authoritative safety assessments for energy storage system (ESS). It evaluates thermal runaway propagation risks across critical factors, including installation, ventilation, fire protection, and fire strategy and tactics. This standard aims to ensure the safety and reliability of ESS even under extreme conditions.

Following this rigorous standard, the SBH system underwent comprehensive evaluations of thermal runaway propagation at both the module and system levels. During testing, multiple battery cells and modules within the SBH system were progressively heated to initiate thermal runaway as required. The results confirmed that the SBH battery system exhibited no flying debris, explosive gas discharge, arcing, sparks, or other safety-critical incidents. The system successfully met the UL9540A standard, underscoring its outstanding reliability and safety performance.

The exceptional performance SBH series demonstrated in this test stems from its globally leading multi-layer safety design. At the cell level, it incorporates thermal runaway prevention measures to reduce risks and an innovative thermal conduction design to enhance heat dissipation during thermal events, preventing adjacent cells from overheating. Additionally, the system employs heat-insulating, flame-retardant materials between cells to regulate battery temperature and inhibit thermal propagation effectively. Furthermore, the SBH system features an automatic pressure relief valve that releases internal pressure when it exceeds safe limits, ensuring the safety of users and surrounding equipment.

As a global leader in the energy storage sector, Sungrow remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards for ESS. Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue driving innovations in energy storage safety technology to ensure reliable and worry-free power for households worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

