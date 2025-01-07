ITALIAN COMPANY ART DEBUTS AT CES IN LAS VEGAS WITH ITS INNOVATIVE CONNECTED INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE MOTORCYCLES AND FOR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY

PASSIGNANO SUL TRASIMENO, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ART, for the first time participates in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, to present its innovative portfolio in the realm of connected infotainment systems.

The company, a symbol of excellence of Made in Italy – now one of Italy’s leading suppliers of connected infotainment systems and digital cockpits for luxury sports cars – brings its know-how, distinguishing itself through its innovative and tailored-made approach.

At Booth 35-111@Venetian in Las Vegas, visitors can immerse themselves in a unique experience through cutting-edge demonstrators.

The highlight is the demonstrator ART DIGITAL COCKPIT, a 1:1 scale digital cockpit that replicates ART’s innovative technology. The systems presented are fully integrated, customizable and connected, designed to enhance the user’s driving experience, optimize vehicle efficiency and provide advanced connectivity. These products embody ART’s vision for the future of mobility.

Among others are ART Motodemo Desktop, the experiential ClusterX in the demonstrator is a new product in ART’s family of digital cockpits designed for bikers to offer a customizable riding experience equipped with high-resolution displays and multimedia processors.

Also on show will be the iSDK, an innovative software that accelerates the time-to-market of infotainment systems, compatible with any hardware. This solution, which is also ideal for the truck industry, improves efficiency, safety and sustainability.

ART is also presenting the V-Cockpit Tool, a platform that enables rapid prototyping and simulation of real-world scenarios through virtual reality. With the use of VR viewers, users can test and optimize user interfaces quickly and efficiently.

ART continues to explore new frontiers with technological solutions also aimed at the agricultural sector. By transferring know-how from the automotive and consumer industries, the company is developing products that meet the needs of this strategic market too.

By participating in CES, ART confirms its position as a leader in technological innovation, offering advanced solutions for various sectors, amongst them automotive, motorcycle and agricultural.

ART, whose clients include leading Italian and international supersport manufacturers, is a fast-growing company with about 300 employees working at its headquarters in Passignano sul Trasimeno and its offices in Modena, Turin, and Berlin, Germany.

ART @ CES 2025 – ART SpA

SOURCE Press Office ART