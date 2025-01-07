BIPO Strengthens Global HR Tech Leadership with Third Recognition in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BIPO, a leading global HR technology and services provider, has been recognised as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This marks the third consecutive year BIPO has secured this prestigious acknowledgement, reinforcing its commitment to payroll technology and service excellence.

Headquartered in Singapore and backed by four R&D centres across Asia, BIPO stands as a trusted partner for organisations navigating the complexities of the diverse and fast-evolving Asia Pacific region. With an in-depth understanding of APAC’s regulatory landscapes and cultural nuances, BIPO delivers tailored HR and payroll solutions that empower businesses to stay agile and competitive. Its flagship HR Management System seamlessly integrates HR and payroll functions, providing insights that enhance workforce productivity and ensure seamless compliance.

Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group, commented on BIPO’s performance: “BIPO’s commitment to offering an integrated and comprehensive HR ecosystem, along with its focus on expanding its geographic footprint, has reinforced its position as a major contender in the Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Its emphasis on enhancing stakeholder experience, demonstrated through ongoing investments in building a stronger sales partner network, onboarding strategic partners, and exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to enhance product capabilities, positions it well in the payroll market.”

With the European HR tech market projected to grow to USD 88.38 billion by 2033, businesses are increasingly adopting automation and payroll digitisation to enhance employee experience and engagement. Platforms like BIPO’s are pivotal in addressing these global demands, offering scalable, reliable, and compliant solutions that help organisations navigate the challenges of payroll and workforce management across borders.

To meet the rising adoption, BIPO has strategically expanded its footprint in Europe, establishing offices in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK. These additions bolster its global presence, which spans more than 40 offices worldwide including major regions like Latin America, and position BIPO as a trusted partner for multinational organisations seeking a comprehensive HR and payroll solution.

“This recognition from Everest Group validates our vision to become the leading Asia-based global HR tech and service provider,” said Michael Chen, CEO of BIPO. “Our expanding global footprint, combined with our deep expertise in Asia-Pacific markets, uniquely positions us to serve multinational organisations that require seamless, compliant HR operations across diverse regions. We are focused on bridging the technological gap across borders, enabling businesses to operate with greater efficiency and insight.”

BIPO’s comprehensive HR solutions now serve businesses in over 160 global markets, delivering essential services such as Human Capital Management solutions, Global Payroll Outsourcing, and Employer of Record services through its award-winning HR Management System.

Learn more at www.biposervice.com or follow BIPO on LinkedIn.

About BIPO

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, BIPO is a trusted provider of payroll and people solutions in over 160 global markets. Our comprehensive HR offerings include Human Capital Management solutions, Global Payroll Outsourcing, and Employer of Record services, powered by our award-winning HR Management System and Athena BI (Business Intelligence) platform. At BIPO, we deliver customised services and scalable tech-enabled solutions that automate processes, simplify workflows, and generate actionable insights.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bipo-strengthens-global-hr-tech-leadership-with-third-recognition-in-everest-groups-peak-matrix-assessment-302344123.html

SOURCE BIPO