AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Amcor named among Australia’s sustainability leaders by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): Australia Index (DJSI Australia), recognized for its commitment to environmental, social and governance sustainability performance. Amcor ranked within the top 12% of the packaging and containers industry, reaffirming its leadership position in the sector.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful to us – not only because it happens in the country in which we were founded 165 years ago, but also because it highlights our progress in providing responsible packaging that benefits both our customers and the Earth,” said Tracey Whitehead, Amcor’s global head of investor relations. “We remain steadfast in driving innovative change and revolutionizing product design across a wide range of materials to deliver more sustainable packaging solutions for our customers.”

The DJSI were launched in 1999 as the first series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family includes global, regional and country indices. The DJSI are float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In an effort to shape a circular society where sustainable consumption and recycling become the norm, Amcor strives to advance its leadership in innovation and sustainability through partnerships and strategic investments across the value chain.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC 

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amcor-named-among-australias-sustainability-leaders-by-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-302344482.html

SOURCE Amcor

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.