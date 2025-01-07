Amcor named among Australia’s sustainability leaders by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): Australia Index (DJSI Australia), recognized for its commitment to environmental, social and governance sustainability performance. Amcor ranked within the top 12% of the packaging and containers industry, reaffirming its leadership position in the sector.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful to us – not only because it happens in the country in which we were founded 165 years ago, but also because it highlights our progress in providing responsible packaging that benefits both our customers and the Earth,” said Tracey Whitehead, Amcor’s global head of investor relations. “We remain steadfast in driving innovative change and revolutionizing product design across a wide range of materials to deliver more sustainable packaging solutions for our customers.”

The DJSI were launched in 1999 as the first series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family includes global, regional and country indices. The DJSI are float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In an effort to shape a circular society where sustainable consumption and recycling become the norm, Amcor strives to advance its leadership in innovation and sustainability through partnerships and strategic investments across the value chain.

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

