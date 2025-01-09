AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercato Expands Retailtainment Experience with New Location, Powered by Zoku’s NetSuite Solutions for Retail and F&B

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mercato, Adelaide’s premier destination for Italian goods and dining, is expanding its retailtainment experience with a new location in North Adelaide opening in mid-2025. This growth is powered by Oracle NetSuite and Zoku, delivering a unified commerce platform that seamlessly integrates retail and F&B operations.

Before implementing Zoku, Mercato relied on standalone systems that couldn’t handle the complexities of combining retail and dining under one roof. Inventory issues, limited reporting capabilities, and siloed customer data created daily challenges. The café operated independently from the retail store, making it difficult for customers to shop and dine seamlessly.

By unifying its retail store, café, and online operations, Zoku enabled Mercato to streamline processes, synchronize inventory in real-time, and deliver an exceptional customer experience across all channels. This alignment simplifies operations, enhances service, and improves efficiency across retail, dining, and online touchpoints.

“Oracle NetSuite recommended Zoku to extend NetSuite into the unified solution needed for managing accounting, inventory, eCommerce, and POS across retail and F&B operations. Without NetSuite and Zoku, there’s absolutely no way we’d be in a position to open a new location. They’ve given us the infrastructure to do what we do best,” said John Caporaso, Managing Director of Mercato. “Their ability to harmonize our operations has not only improved our efficiency but also elevated the customer experience. We’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of Italian retail and dining to even more customers.”

Mercato’s adoption of this technology has delivered tangible benefits, including a 27% reduction in inventory holding and a double-digit increase in wine sales by the glass. These results highlight how Zoku’s technology supports operational excellence and customer loyalty in the growing retailtainment sector.

“Mercato demonstrates the impact of unifying retail, F&B, and eCommerce with a single source of truth,” said George Makriyiannis, CEO of Zoku. “With NetSuite as the backbone and Zoku providing a single pane of glass for managing front-end operational workflows, we are proud to support them as they expand their unique offering.”

The new location marks Mercato’s continued redefinition of retailtainment, creating spaces where shopping, dining, and community converge.

About Zoku
Zoku, headquartered in Singapore and the Washington DC metro area, provides integrated commerce software for Retail, eCommerce, Wholesale Distribution, and Food & Beverage industries. Learn more at zokusuite.com, Zoku’s Retail solutions, and F&B solutions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mercato-expands-retailtainment-experience-with-new-location-powered-by-zokus-netsuite-solutions-for-retail-and-fb-302345350.html

SOURCE Zoku

