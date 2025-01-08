IFF Unveils China Scent Exploration Program to Drive Next-Generation Fragrance

New initiative leverages AI and cultural insights to create unique fragrances for Chinese consumers, enhancing brand success.

PARIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE: IFF) today launched its China Scent Exploration Program, a comprehensive consumer learning initiative designed to create fragrances specifically for the Chinese region. This program builds on IFF’s deep regional expertise, which began in 1981 when it became the first multinational fragrance company to establish operations in China.

“The Chinese fragrance market represents one of our industry’s most exciting opportunities,” said Ana Paula Mendonça, president, Scent, IFF. “By combining artificial intelligence with deep cultural insights for the first time, we’re transforming fragrances development in this dynamic market, unlocking unique opportunities for both global and local brands.”

Serving a market that spans fine fragrance ($2.15 billion), beauty and personal care ($77.35 billion), and home care ($18 billion)1, the initiative combines historical research, cultural analysis, and artificial intelligence to help brands develop unique scents that deeply resonate with Chinese consumers.

The program is built on four strategic pillars:

Historical and cultural imprint: Analyzes the longstanding and diverse use of traditional fragrance ingredients and to understand how they might be integrated into modern products.

Analyzes the longstanding and diverse use of traditional fragrance ingredients and to understand how they might be integrated into modern products. Sensorial influences: Conducts extensive research on cultural and botanical references, and olfactive analysis of iconic Chinese ingredients to develop authentic scent profiles and unique storytelling to the brand and consumers.

Conducts extensive research on cultural and botanical references, and olfactive analysis of iconic Chinese ingredients to develop authentic scent profiles and unique storytelling to the brand and consumers. Consumer insights: Surveys 10,000 people across multiple cities and various generations from Gen X to Gen Z, while monitoring social media trends to capture emerging preferences.

Surveys 10,000 people across multiple cities and various generations from Gen X to Gen Z, while monitoring social media trends to capture emerging preferences. Artificial intelligence: Translates gathered insights into precise fragrance creation guidelines.

“Our research captures consumer opinions from tier-1 cities to emerging markets,” said Arnaud Montet, vice president of Global Human & Consumer Insights, Scent, IFF. “This unprecedented scale of insights enables us to help brands develop targeted fragrances for specific regions and demographics, reducing development time and costs significantly.”

The China Scent Exploration Program tackles key market challenges, such as the evolving preferences of Chinese consumers and the need for culturally authentic fragrances. As part of IFF’s global market programs, this initiative enhances the company’s ability to guide strategic decisions and design purposeful scents, helping brands create successful, tailored signatures for the Chinese market.

The program complements IFF’s broader commitment to the region, including its Shanghai Creative Center, a 16,000 square-meter facility in Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Business Park that is now IFF’s largest site in Asia.

