SMU lauded at the prestigious 2024 QS Reimagine Education Awards & Conference for its innovation in business education

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SMU has won the Innovation in Business Education Award at the 11th QS Reimagine Education Awards & Conference held in London in December 2024. Through 18 categories, the annual awards honour pioneering pedagogical approaches that boost learning outcomes and employability, as well as effective methods of teaching sustainability, with a vision to equip over a billion learners worldwide for their future endeavours.

This latest edition stood out not only for its record-breaking number of over 1,300 entries but also for the quality and diversity of submission. The entries were meticulously evaluated by a panel of over a thousand international judges, and a Grand Jury consisting of 50 global experts, showcasing the global appeal and prestige of the Reimagine Education Awards.

Specifically, the Innovation in Business Education Award is presented to the higher education institution that has undertaken a transformative journey to reshape its curriculum, thereby revolutionising the landscape of business education. It is designed to recognise institutions that have redefined the standards and practices in the field through innovative approaches and groundbreaking methodologies and practices, and are setting new benchmarks for excellence in business education worldwide.

SMU’s project entry was ‘Integrating Industry Partnerships and Innovation for Transformative Business Education Excellence’ which shines the limelight on the University’s Industry Project-based Experiential Learning, also better known as SMU-X. The SMU-X pedagogy represents SMU’s transformative approach to business education, seamlessly integrating interdisciplinary learning, industry collaboration, and experiential methodologies. It connects students with real-world projects, fostering innovation and practical problem-solving by engaging with industry partners; complemented by data-driven insights and analytics. In doing so, it empowers students to lead with agility and creativity, and prepares them to be future leaders capable of navigating complex global environments.

SMU Associate Professor Yuanto Kusnadi, who is Academic Director, SMU-X (Office of the Provost), said, “Innovation in business education goes beyond merely adapting to change – it drives transformation by reimagining how we prepare the next generation of leaders. By fostering critical thinking and cross-cultural learning, we equip students with the skills not only to succeed in a dynamic global marketplace but also to shape it. This award is a testament to SMU’s continued efforts to push boundaries, ensuring that the future of business is shaped by fresh ideas, bold solutions, and a commitment to lifelong learning.”

Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder and President, QS, said, “Reimagine Education celebrates initiatives that prepare students for the complexities of tomorrow’s world. Singapore Management University’s Industry Project-based Experiential Learning (INDEX) is an excellent example of bridging academic excellence with real-world industry collaboration. By fostering innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and practical problem-solving, SMU INDEX is making a meaningful contribution to the evolution of global business education, equipping students with the skills to navigate and lead in a rapidly changing world. This year’s awards were highly competitive, with over 1,300 submissions evaluated by more than 1,000 international judges. Securing Gold in such a rigorous process is a true testament to the excellence and impact of the SMU INDEX project. Congratulations to SMU on this well-deserved recognition.”

Notably, this is not the first time SMU-X has been bestowed accolades in this esteemed awards ceremony. It was also a winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023, a testament to SMU’s ongoing commitment to improve learning outcomes by mobilising innovative pedagogies.

About Singapore Management University

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU’s mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU’s education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors’, masters’, and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU’s city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

