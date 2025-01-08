Starmax Fencing announces equipment sponsorship deal with Saif Nordin to champion young fencers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Starmax Fencing, Malaysia’s premier provider of fencing equipment, is excited to announce an equipment sponsorship deal with Saif Nordin, one of Malaysia’s most promising young athletes in the sport. This deal is a vital component of Starmax’s mission to empower Malaysia’s next generation of fencing talent by making quality equipment accessible to fencers at every level, from beginners to high-performance athletes.

“We recognise the importance of supporting young athletes as they pursue their sporting ambitions,” said Mr Yap Yew Kong, Advisor to Starmax Fencing. “Parents of young fencers are increasingly looking for equipment that combines quality with affordability, and at Starmax, we are committed to offering products that will serve athletes throughout their career journeys. Our collaboration with Saif exemplifies this dedication as he embodies the passion and potential that Malaysian athletes bring to the global stage.”

Starmax Fencing is celebrated as Malaysia’s largest online fencing store, offering a full range of products for fencers of all ages and skill levels. With top-notch equipment and exceptional after-sales service, Starmax has quickly become the go-to resource for Malaysian fencers, recently supporting athletes at the SUKMA Games in Sarawak. This new partnership with Saif Nordin highlights Starmax’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent, investing in Malaysia’s fencing community, and strengthening the nation’s presence in international competitions.

“Starmax has a regional appeal. Malaysia is our hub in ASEAN and we have seen a growing trend of fencers purchasing online and picking up their new equipment when they participate in international tournaments or training camps in Malaysia,” concluded Mr. Yap.

For Saif who recently won the bronze medal at the National Junior Championships, this partnership represents a significant boost to his ambitions. “I am honoured to have this sponsorship deal with Starmax Fencing,” he said. “When I’m on the piste, I want to know I have the best equipment to support me. Thanks to Starmax, I can focus entirely on my performance, whether competing for my club, my state, or my country.”

Through this collaboration, Starmax Fencing is reinforcing its support for Malaysia’s sporting ambitions by making high-quality, accessible equipment a reality for emerging athletes. Working with talents like Saif, Starmax is setting the foundation for a stronger future for fencing in Malaysia, where young athletes can aspire to excel on the world stage.

This sponsorship comes on the back of a tie up with Foundation for Malaysian Sporting Excellence (SportExcel), which sees Saif as part of the SportExcel Dedicated Athletes Programme.

This equipment sponsorship deal follows a dynamic collaboration with News Hub Asia (NHA), a media partnership that ensures the 14-year-old fencer gets the media attention needed to highlight the journey of a young sportsperson. News Hub Asia will continue to provide extended coverage on the sporting careers of young athletes as they build a name for themselves on and off the sporting field.

For more information about Starmax Fencing's product offerings, please visit www.starmaxfencing.com.

