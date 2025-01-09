AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BIGO Ads Partners with Unity LevelPlay to Drive Growth for App Developers

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BIGO Ads SDK is now an approved bidding partner for Unity LevelPlay, a leading mediation platform. This collaboration brings together BIGO Ads’ vast ad inventory and LevelPlay’s massive traffic, empowering developers to enhance their revenue potential and optimize their user experience.

What benefits from integrating BIGO Ads?

BIGO Ads provides a reliable and secure SDK that empowers developers and advertisers to achieve sustainable growth.

For app developers:

  • If you’re already using Unity LevelPlay, integrating the BIGO Ads SDK is fast and hassle-free.
  • Adding bidding ad sources increases competition, helping you maximize ad revenue.

For advertisers:

  • Gain access to high-quality traffic from Unity LevelPlay and premium ad placements across 30,000+ apps partnered with BIGO Ads to boost campaign performance.

What Our Partners Are Saying

Ashley Navon, Senior Director of Growth Partnerships, Unity

“We’re delighted to bring BIGO Ads into Unity LevelPlay. The addition of their global demand in our mediation will help boost the bids and ultimately the revenue for our developers and publishers.”

Eden Liu, Head of BD, BIGO Ads

“Our team is excited to partner with LevelPlay. Collaborating with LevelPlay has been seamless, and their efficiency and professionalism are outstanding. We believe this integration will unlock significant value for developers and advertisers alike.”

INDIEZ Team

A top mobile game developer has seen a 30% increase in ROAS after partnering with BIGO Ads, already starting testing integration with BIGO Ads SDK as their in-app bidding partner through Levelplay.

“We’re extremely happy with the performance of BIGO Ads, it is now one of our Top partners for UA and Monetization. Their support and dedication to our success have been key to our growth.”

Maximize Your App Revenue with BIGO Ads on Unity LevelPlay

To start maximizing your app advertising revenue with BIGO Ads, simply follow this guide to integrate BIGO Ads as an ad network on Unity LevelPlay.

Ready to start accelerating your growth?

Get in touch with the BIGO Ads team today to explore customized growth strategies.

Follow BIGO Ads to stay updated on the latest news and trends in-app monetization and advertising strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/BIGO Ads)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bigo-ads-partners-with-unity-levelplay-to-drive-growth-for-app-developers-302346879.html

SOURCE BIGO Ads

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.