Vantage Markets Empowers Local Communities in Indonesia Through #TradeForHope Campaign

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets has demonstrated its commitment to making a difference beyond trading and recently concluded its #TradeforHope initiative, in partnership with Vantage Foundation to support Grab Indonesia’s program, Wiramudi Grab. 

From 12th –18th December, 2024, Vantage Markets pledged to donate a portion of its trading proceeds to the Vantage Foundation. This donation was made in support of the Foundation’s impactful collaboration with Grab Indonesia, timed to align with Indonesia’s Mother’s Day on December 22. 

The Wiramudi Grab program with its Melaju dengan Syantiek campaign, is designed to tackle the challenges women and mothers face in balancing inflexible work hours with family responsibilities. Emphasizing “Progress without Compromise,” the program allows women to get income opportunities, flexible hours, and a range of benefits to help them grow both personally and professionally by joining as Grab driver-partners.

Through its partnership with Grab, Vantage Foundation is helping women overcome key barriers such as lack of capital and essential driving equipment. This support provides participants with the resources and financial assistance needed to start their journey as Grab driver-partners, creating opportunities for financial independence and personal growth.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer of Vantage, emphasized the company’s commitment to being more than just a broker: “At Vantage, we believe in using our platform to drive positive change. The #TradeForHope campaign reflects our dedication to local communities, proving that trading can be a force for good. Supporting the Vantage Foundation’s partnership with Grab allows us to directly empower families and foster sustainable growth.”

The #TradeForHope campaign is part of Vantage’s ongoing efforts to integrate social responsibility into its operations. By giving back through initiatives like these, Vantage is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for the communities it serves.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-empowers-local-communities-in-indonesia-through-tradeforhope-campaign-302346779.html

SOURCE Vantage Markets

