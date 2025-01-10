AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DomaCom Appoints Giuseppe Porcelli as Chairman and Secures $2 Million Private Placement

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DomaCom Limited (ASX:DCL) is pleased to announce two significant developments that will strengthen its leadership and financial position as it advances its fund-first, technology-driven strategy.

Giuseppe Porcelli

Appointment of Giuseppe Porcelli as Non-Executive Chairman

DomaCom has appointed Giuseppe Porcelli as Non-Executive Chairman. Giuseppe is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Lakeba Group, a global technology leader renowned for AI-powered, scalable solutions. With extensive expertise in technology-driven investment strategies, his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating DomaCom’s growth, innovation, and investor value creation.

“Giuseppe’s appointment strengthens our leadership team at a pivotal time for DomaCom,” said Darren Younger, CEO of DomaCom. “His experience in driving technological innovation and scaling businesses will support our strategy to enhance investor value and expand our market presence.”

Successful Completion of $2 Million Private Placement

DomaCom has successfully secured a $2 million investment through a private placement from sophisticated investor Martin Groen. The placement involved issuing 142,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.014 per share, reflecting investor confidence in DomaCom’s strategy and growth potential.

“This investment demonstrates strong confidence in our vision to transform DomaCom into a leading fund-first, technology-driven business,” said Giuseppe Porcelli, Chairman of DomaCom. “The additional option to secure further funding underscores the long-term alignment between DomaCom and our investors. This capital will allow us to accelerate key initiatives, deliver value to our stakeholders, and position the business for sustained growth.”

These developments mark an important step forward in DomaCom’s transformation, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation, financial growth, and enhanced investor value.

Contact person: Darren Younger, DomaCom CEO
Darren.younger@domacom.com.au 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/domacom-appoints-giuseppe-porcelli-as-chairman-and-secures-2-million-private-placement-302347645.html

SOURCE DomaCom Limited

