Chulalongkorn University Joins World Economic Forum to Announce “The Future of Jobs 2025”, Highlighting Future Skills and Strategies to Build the Future Human for Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, announces the findings from the “Future of Jobs 2025” report. Chulalongkorn University is the only partner institution in Thailand to collaborate with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to propose a roadmap for coping with changes in the labour market over the 2025–2030 period.

The report is based on a comprehensive survey of 1,000 employers, covering 14 million workers across 22 industries and 55 economies globally. The findings show that:

170 million new jobs are expected to emerge, driven by technological change and the green transition.

92 million jobs are predicted to disappear due to automation and economic transformations.

A net employment growth of 7%, equivalent to 78 million jobs globally.

Major Drivers of Change by 2030

The order of priority is as follows:

Technological Change: AI, robotics, and energy innovations are key drivers, transforming job roles and skill demands. Green Transition: Climate mitigation and adaptation spur demand for environmental engineers and renewable energy specialists. Economic Uncertainty: Rising living costs and economic slowdowns pose challenges. Demographic Shifts: Aging populations in high-income countries and workforce expansions in low-income regions reshape labour dynamics. Geo-economic Fragmentation: Trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions influence business models.

Skills of the Future: Thailand vs Global

By 2030, two-fifths of existing skills will transform. The top skills for Thailand reflect a unique focus on AI and big data, analytical thinking, creative thinking, and networks and cybersecurity. Globally, AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, technological literacy, and creative thinking take precedence.

Top 5 Workforce Strategies for Thailand

Holistic Skill Transformation: Enabling comprehensive upskilling across multiple dimensions, beyond isolated skill sets. Future-Ready Organizations: Building systems that continuously nurture future-oriented skills among employees. Automation for Routine Tasks: Streamlining repetitive jobs through automated systems. Dynamic Work Roles: Promoting adaptability in roles to meet evolving demands. Integration of Emerging Technologies: Harnessing cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and competitiveness

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat also stated “Chulalongkorn University has become ‘The University of AI’, creating “Future Humans” who are not only experts in the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) but also possess unique skills such as II (Instinctual Intelligence). The important thing is that the ‘new generation’ must not only have a smart brain but also a good heart, transforming technological abilities into a force that creates value for both themselves and society.”

