AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AirCheck Australia & New Zealand Renamed as RCS MEDIA MONITORS

PRNewswire January 13, 2025

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AirCheck, a leading provider of broadcast monitoring services in Australia and New Zealand is pleased to announce its renaming as RCS MEDIA MONITORS, effective immediately.

AirCheck monitors songs and commercials providing almost real time reporting tools for radio and television broadcasters, music media, record companies, advertising agencies and industry analysts.

This change reflects the company’s growth, expanded service offerings, and a strengthened focus on providing comprehensive media intelligence.

The new name, RCS MEDIA MONITORS, builds on the expertise of its parent company, RCS, to offer enhanced monitoring solutions. By integrating RCS’s global technology and resources, the company will provide clients with a broader range of tools for tracking and analysing media campaigns across a variety of platforms and markets.

“We’re excited to take this step forward,” said Philippe Generali, President and CEO of RCS Global. “The rebranding to RCS MEDIA MONITORS allows us to expand our reach and improve our services, giving clients access to deeper insights and a wider array of media monitoring tools. With RCS’s support, we can offer more robust data and solutions that cover not just broadcast, but also digital and emerging media channels.”

The name change signals the company’s commitment to evolving with the changing media landscape. With RCS MEDIA MONITORS, clients can expect the same reliable monitoring services they’ve trusted for over 20 years in Australia and 15 years in NZ.

www.rcsmediamonitors.com.au

About RCS MEDIA MONITORS

RCS MEDIA MONITORS (formerly AirCheck) is a leading provider of broadcast monitoring and media intelligence solutions in Australia, New Zealand and India. The company helps clients across industries optimise media strategies, measure performance, and gain insights from a wide range of traditional and digital media. RCS MEDIA MONITORS is part of RCS, a global leader in broadcast automation and media technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aircheck-australia–new-zealand-renamed-as-rcs-media-monitors-302347810.html

SOURCE RCS MEDIA MONITORS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.