AirCheck Australia & New Zealand Renamed as RCS MEDIA MONITORS

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AirCheck, a leading provider of broadcast monitoring services in Australia and New Zealand is pleased to announce its renaming as RCS MEDIA MONITORS, effective immediately.

AirCheck monitors songs and commercials providing almost real time reporting tools for radio and television broadcasters, music media, record companies, advertising agencies and industry analysts.

This change reflects the company’s growth, expanded service offerings, and a strengthened focus on providing comprehensive media intelligence.

The new name, RCS MEDIA MONITORS, builds on the expertise of its parent company, RCS, to offer enhanced monitoring solutions. By integrating RCS’s global technology and resources, the company will provide clients with a broader range of tools for tracking and analysing media campaigns across a variety of platforms and markets.

“We’re excited to take this step forward,” said Philippe Generali, President and CEO of RCS Global. “The rebranding to RCS MEDIA MONITORS allows us to expand our reach and improve our services, giving clients access to deeper insights and a wider array of media monitoring tools. With RCS’s support, we can offer more robust data and solutions that cover not just broadcast, but also digital and emerging media channels.”

The name change signals the company’s commitment to evolving with the changing media landscape. With RCS MEDIA MONITORS, clients can expect the same reliable monitoring services they’ve trusted for over 20 years in Australia and 15 years in NZ.

About RCS MEDIA MONITORS

RCS MEDIA MONITORS (formerly AirCheck) is a leading provider of broadcast monitoring and media intelligence solutions in Australia, New Zealand and India. The company helps clients across industries optimise media strategies, measure performance, and gain insights from a wide range of traditional and digital media. RCS MEDIA MONITORS is part of RCS, a global leader in broadcast automation and media technology.

