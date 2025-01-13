AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agoda’s 2025 Travel Calendar: A Month-by-Month Guide to Asia

PRNewswire January 13, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a list of destinations in Asia for each month of 2025, providing travelers with a month-by-month guide to the continent’s seasonal attractions, cultural highlights, and unique experiences.

The monthly travel guide suggests different places and cultures throughout the year, based on perfect times to visit. From the peaceful charm of Luang Prabang in January to the lively Diwali celebrations in Jaipur come October, Agoda’s selection offers a diverse range of experiences for every traveler.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, “At Agoda, we love helping people explore the world for less. We believe travel should be accessible and inspiring, and this guide is designed to help travelers discover the magic of Asia every month, all year round. With Agoda’s easy-to-use platform, uncovering Asia’s incredible diversity and beauty has never been easier.”

Agoda’s 12 Destinations in Asia to Visit in 2025 are:

January: Luang Prabang, Laos

Discover the charm of Luang Prabang with its blend of traditional Lao and French colonial architecture. Enjoy the cool, dry weather perfect for exploring temples and the surrounding natural beauty.

February: Maldives

This tropical paradise boasts pristine beaches, luxurious overwater villas, and world-class diving with excellent visibility. February’s dry season offers clear skies, warm temperatures, and calm seas.

March: Kanazawa, Japan
Experience the beauty of cherry blossoms in Kanazawa, where traditional gardens and historic districts offer a picturesque backdrop. The mild spring weather is ideal for exploring this cultural gem.

April: Cebu, Philippines

Sunny weather and clear waters make it perfect for island-hopping to spots like Kawasan Falls and Moalboal. Visitors can also enjoy white-sand beaches, lively marine life, and the city’s rich cultural heritage.

May: Da Nang, Vietnam

Pleasant weather and fewer crowds make it ideal for relaxing on sandy beaches or exploring the Marble Mountains. Nearby Hoi An offers charming lantern-lit streets and a peaceful riverside ambiance.

June: Chengdu, China

Known for its lively culture and delicious cuisine, Chengdu offers travelers the chance to explore the famous Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and enjoy the city’s renowned spicy Sichuan dishes. June’s pleasant weather makes it an ideal time to visit.

July: Tioman Island, Malaysia

Crystal-clear waters and lively coral reefs make it a diver’s paradise during this month. The island also offers pristine beaches and lush rainforests for nature lovers.

August: Bali, Indonesia

Enjoy Bali’s dry season with its beaches, temples, and landscapes. Visit Uluwatu Temple, explore Ubud’s rice terraces, and snorkel in Nusa Penida.

September: Kathmandu, Nepal

Explore Nepal during its post-monsoon season. Visit Durbar Square, trek in the Kathmandu Valley, and enjoy views of the Himalayas.

October: Jaipur, India

Celebrate Diwali in the Pink City. Historic landmarks like Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal add to the city’s cultural charm.

November: Siem Reap, Cambodia

Explore Angkor Wat during Cambodia’s cool season. Witness the sunrise over the temple complex, visit Bayon Temple, and experience the Old Market.

December: Bangkok, Thailand

End the year in Asia’s most popular Christmas destination, according to Agoda’s 2024 Christmas rank. Admire the dazzling Christmas lights at the city’s many shopping malls and ring in the New Year with spectacular fireworks along the Chao Phraya River.

Agoda offers over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, making it easy for travelers to explore Asia’s best destinations all year round. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda

