Cornerstone Robotics Raises over US$70 million Funding to Forge Accessibility in Robotic Surgery

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cornerstone Robotics (the “Company”), a leading global innovator in surgical robotics, today announced that it has successfully raised over US$70 million in Series C financing led by EQT with participation from Qiming Venture Partners, Alpha JWC Ventures, the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund, eGarden Ventures, CTS Funds, K2VC, Long-Z Capital, etc.

This funding will accelerate the Company’s efforts in advancing the commercialization process, developing new surgical robotics products, conducting clinical trials, obtaining regulatory approvals, and promoting global adoption of advanced robotic surgical solutions.

In addition to receiving funding from a group of prominent investors, the Company headquartered in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, also received investment from the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund under the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. The endorsement underscores confidence for Cornerstone Robotics’ product innovation and global commercialization capabilities. This backing will further enable the Company to expand into key geographies, including countries in Europe, Southeast Asia and across global markets.

Since its establishment in September 2019, Cornerstone Robotics has aimed to revolutionize healthcare by making advanced surgical systems accessible globally. Through in-house R&D and vertical supply chain integration, Cornerstone Robotics delivers high-quality performance at competitive prices, enabling partnerships with leading medical centers in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe, including the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Chinese University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Medicine. The Company’s successful clinical trials in multiple specialties – including urology, general surgery, gynecology and thoracic surgeries – have built a solid foundation for international expansion.

In September 2024, Cornerstone Robotics achieved a significant milestone when it obtained the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval in China for “Sentire”, its pioneering Endoscopic Surgical System. Additionally in 2024, Cornerstone Robotics established a site in the UK. This collaboration aims to foster cutting-edge innovation, support advanced research, and enhance the Company’s ability to serve patients in Europe and across global markets.

Professor Samuel Au, founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, stated, “Cornerstone Robotics experienced several pivotal milestones over the past year. We are deeply grateful to our shareholders for their trust and support. This milestone is not only a recognition of our team’s efforts in translating surgical robotics innovations into practical applications but also a testament to our commitment to long-term, high-quality development. ‘Building the cornerstone of surgical robotics industry’ has been our aspiration since we began in 2019. After five years of efforts, we have achieved independent R&D and manufacturing, also received recognition from the NMPA in 2024. Moving forward, our team will continue to innovate, expand global markets, advance international certifications, and collaborate with more partners to create value for the intelligent healthcare industry and contribute to a better future for humanity.”

Clara Ho and Gordon Shaw, Partners in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said, “Globally, there is an urgent need to make high-quality robot-assisted surgical care accessible to patients, yet few companies have the capability to deliver the level of safety, precision, and rigor required for these critical procedures. Cornerstone Robotics stands out as a leader in this space, combining cutting-edge medical robotics with a focus on expanding access to care. EQT is proud to support Cornerstone Robotics by leveraging our deep expertise in healthcare, technology, and life sciences to help advance their mission of providing innovative and cost-effective surgical solutions to patients worldwide.”

William Hu, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said, “The development and clinical application of surgical robots continue to drive improved treatment outcomes. Since Qiming Venture Partners’ investment in Cornerstone Robotics, we have observed steady enhancements in the company’s product performance and the continuous growth of its team. We believe Cornerstone Robotics is well-positioned to deliver increasingly competitive products and greater clinical value to customers worldwide. We are delighted to continue our investment and support as we work together toward new milestones.”

Jefrey Joe, General Partner Alpha JWC Ventures, said, “Alpha JWC Ventures is excited to partner with Cornerstone Robotics in their journey to expand into Southeast Asia. We believe their innovative approach to surgical robotics aligns with the growing needs and opportunities in the healthcare sector. We are committed to supporting their growth and success to bring the highest standards of healthcare in the region.”

The financial advisor to the Company is UBS.

About Cornerstone Robotics

Cornerstone Robotics (CSR) is dedicated to delivering accessible surgical systems that allow patients around the world to benefit from the highest standards of care. Our first-generation Endoscopic Surgical System is developed entirely in-house and has received approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). With multiple manufacturing facilities established in Greater Bay Area and corresponding supply chain support, we offer safe and accessible surgical robots to the world.

To find out more information, please visit our website at https://www.csrbtx.com/en/ .

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 246 billion in total assets under management (EUR 134 billion in fee-generating assets under management), divided into two business segments: Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

About Alpha JWC Ventures

Alpha JWC Ventures is an early to growth-stage Southeast Asian venture capital firm. Its debut fund was launched in 2015 as Indonesia’s first independent and institutional early-stage venture capital fund. Over the years, Alpha JWC has established a strong reputation and clear positioning in the market as the leading venture capital firm with one of the region’s largest on-the-ground teams and a global network. The firm currently manages around US$ 650 million AUM – the largest early-stage fund in Southeast Asia – and 80+ active portfolio companies across Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit https://www.alphajwc.com.

About Innovation and Technology Venture Fund

Innovation and Technology Venture Fund (ITVF), under the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, co-invests with venture capital funds selected as ITVF’s co-investment partners (CPs) at a matching ratio of approximately 1 (ITVF): 2 (CP) in eligible local innovation and technology (I&T) start-ups to enrich the local I&T ecosystem. The ITVF enhanced scheme has been also launched to invest in start-ups of strategic industries.

To find out more information, please visit the website at https://www.itf.gov.hk/l-eng/ITVF.asp

About eGarden Ventures

eGarden Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in early growth-stage companies within emerging sectors. We are committed to supporting dedicated startup founders, providing not only financial investment but also strategic resources and guidance to help businesses thrive post-investment.

About CTS Capital

CTS Capital is a multi-stage healthcare and life sciences investment institution. Managed by a team of seasoned professionals with deep insights into the healthcare industry and extensive expertise in private equity, CTS Capital is committed to partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and scientists, and actively engaging in the growth of its portfolio companies to drive technological and commercial innovations in China’s healthcare sector and the global market.

Guided by a research-driven investment strategy, CTS Capital’s investment focus spans biotechnology, innovative therapeutics, innovative medical devices, precision diagnosis, healthcare services, and other cutting-edge technologies within the broader healthcare landscape.

Since its inception, CTS Capital has invested in several leading companies in their respective sectors, many of which have achieved successful public listing, including United Imaging (688271.SH), SinoCellTech (688520.SH), SinoBiological (301047.SZ), Giant Biogene (02367.HK), and Recbio (02179.HK).

About KV2C

Founded in 2010, K2VC is an early-stage venture capital firm devoted to promoting technology advancement, indutrial upgrade, business model innovation and consumer lifestyle revolution. K2VC manages both RMB and USD funds, with AUM over 10 billion RMB and 700 portfolios companies year to date.

The English name of K2VC, comes from the abbreviation of Mount chhogo ri. K2 is the second highest mountain in the world and known for being the most difficult to climb, which symbolizes the great pursuit of entrepreneurs to surpass themselves and challenge their limits. K2 wishes to be a mountain guide for the entrepreneurs, accompany them in every step of the climb, overcome the difficult and reach the peak.

K2VC manages two funds, K2 Angel Partners and K2 Venture Partners. Besides venture capital investment, K2 also promotes social progress by funding Non-for-profit organizations and social enterprises.

About Long-Z Capital

Founded in 2017, Long-Z Investments focuses on investment in the consumer and technology industries and strives to become an important supporter of top entrepreneurs in these two industries. Rooted in Meituan ecosystem, we boost unique and rich industrial resources and advantages. At present, we have managed three RMB funds and one USD fund, with funds under management exceeding 13 billion yuan. The investors include government-guided funds, the world’s top sovereign funds, pension funds, well-known FOFs, leading enterprises in the consumer industry, internet companies, alumni donation funds and well-known professional institutions. Since establishment eight years ago, we have invested in dozens of member enterprises, including Li Auto, Cornerstone Robotics, ProfoundBio, MIXUE Ice Cream & Tea, Good Me, HEYTEA, Manner Coffee, Moonshot AI, Unitree Robotics, Del Technology, RongSemi, Axera, EcoFlow and SICHAIN, etc.

