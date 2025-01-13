URBAN REVIVO Celebrates Lunar New Year with Unique Collaboration with Artist Mercedes Bellido

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, URBAN REVIVO has partnered with renowned Spanish illustrator and painter Mercedes Bellido to present a unique artistic interpretation of the Year of the Snake. This collaboration aims to extend heartfelt New Year wishes to consumers while offering a fresh perspective on traditional Lunar New Year elements through Mercedes Bellido’s distinctive artistic lens.

Mercedes Bellido, a celebrated Spanish visual artist, is known for her distinctive acrylic painting techniques. Her work is characterized by the use of vivid, highly saturated colors and the integration of ancient totems with elements of wildlife.

For this collaboration, Mercedes has meticulously crafted a series of illustrations that embody the essence of the Year of the Snake. These artworks will be featured in URBAN REVIVO store windows, LED screens, and in-store art installations, creating an immersive shopping experience filled with New Year ambiance. To enhance the festive spirit, URBAN REVIVO will also host a pop-up event at Pavilion Mall in Kuala Lumpur from January 10 to 12, January 17 to 19, and January 24 to 26, 2025. Located at the mall’s main entrance, the event will showcase a themed installation. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in traditional Chinese cultural activities, such as traditional printmaking. Additionally, a lucky spin wheel will offer New Year prizes, inviting consumers to join in the celebrations.

Mercedes has drawn inspiration from traditional Chinese cultural symbols, prominently featuring the vibrant hue of Chinese red and the opulent tones of gold. These colors are not only visually striking but also rich in cultural significance, symbolizing good fortune, prosperity, and celebration. Central to her designs is the snake totem, a powerful emblem in Chinese astrology that represents wisdom, intuition, and transformation. Through her artistic vision, Mercedes has captured the spirit and cultural depth of the Year of the Snake, creating a collection that resonates with both traditional symbolism and contemporary aesthetics.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO’s International Business, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are honored to collaborate with the talented Mercedes Bellido, who reinterprets traditional Lunar New Year elements through her unique Baroque surrealistic perspective. The collaboration is not just an artistic crossover; it represents a splendid dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures.”

URBAN REVIVO aspires to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking fashion inspiration, offering a diverse product mix and immersive artistic shopping experiences. This collaboration with Mercedes Bellido marks a new venture in showcasing the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures through art, seamlessly integrating it into commercial spaces. This initiative provides consumers with a unique fashion experience, encouraging them to take time and savor those precious moments amidst the fast-paced demands of modern life.

“By choosing Pavilion Mall for our pop-up event, we aim to immerse consumers in the charm of Chinese culture as part of their shopping experience and enhance the festive joy of the Lunar New Year,” added Tang.

About URBAN REVIVO

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a global live fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, URBAN REVIVO ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand’s mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world’s most influential fashion brand.

