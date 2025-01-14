AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UTGL, a Pioneer Global Fintech Trust Company, Announces Expansion of Bitcoin Holdings in Company Treasury

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We are proud to announce the strategic expansion of our Bitcoin holdings in the company treasury. This bold move underscores our belief in Bitcoin as a transformative financial asset and a cornerstone of long-term financial resilience. Since initiating our Bitcoin investment journey in 2021, we have shared the same vision of market leader MicroStrategy, recognizing Bitcoin as a secure and strategic store of value for the future. Building on our established track record of success, we continue to demonstrate robust growth and are steadfast in our commitment to advancing and broadening our fintech solutions.

Strengthening Trust with Cutting-Edge Fintech Solutions

UTGL is strengthened by its ability to deliver secure and seamless global Fintech trust solutions:

  • Privacy and Safety, driven by robust legal frameworks, as core trust functionalities for ultimate client security.
  • Ultra-low slippage Digital Assets trading, enabled by aggregated liquidity from OTC leaders like Galaxy, Cumberland, and B2C2.
  • Worldwide bill payment support, providing frictionless management of global financial obligations.
  • Tax efficiency through offshore trust structures, enhancing wealth protection and confidentiality.
  • Providing access to yield enhancement products through collaborations with industry leaders such as BlackRock for U.S. Treasury investments and JP Morgan Asset Management.
  • Frictionless access to global equities and markets, integrated seamlessly through UTGL’s partnerships with leading brokerage platforms, including Interactive Brokers.

A Vision of Growth and Innovation

From a small team to a powerhouse of over 200 experts, UTGL continues to redefine trust and fintech solutions. This expansion of Bitcoin holdings reflects our commitment to empowering clients with forward-thinking, secure, and resilient financial strategies.

Looking Ahead

With Bitcoin as a cornerstone of its treasury strategy, UTGL remains committed to combining privacy, safety, resilience, and financial freedom to shape the future of trust and technology for clients worldwide. Guided by our ethos of “Living Without Banking,” we are building innovative financial solutions that enable a new era of independence and opportunity.

About UTGL : https://linktr.ee/utgl

Contact US : info@utgl.net

website : www.utgl.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/utgl-a-pioneer-global-fintech-trust-company-announces-expansion-of-bitcoin-holdings-in-company-treasury-302349912.html

SOURCE UTGL

