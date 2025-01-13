AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Expands DeFi Access with Exclusive Launchpad for SOLV Token

PRNewswire January 14, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of SOLV token from Solv Protocol on BingX Launchpad. The subscription for the SOLV token will officially open on January 16, 2025, and the token will be listed on the BingX spot market at 18:00 (GMT+8) on January 17, 2025.

Solv Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to unlock the liquidity of Bitcoin and other digital assets within the DeFi ecosystem. It has quickly gained prominence in the cryptocurrency space by offering innovative solutions that enhance the utility of Bitcoin and other crypto assets. As the exclusive launchpad for SOLV, BingX offers unique access to participate in SOLV token distribution and trading. It allows BingX users to explore varied yield opportunities without sacrificing liquidity, enabling easy integration of Bitcoin into the DeFi ecosystem.

The total subscription pool for the Solv Protocol Launchpad is 4 million SOLV tokens. All BingX users are eligible to participate in the subscription, with each user guaranteed a successful subscription. The final individual subscription quota is directly proportional to the average amount of assets held by the user between January 13th and January 16th, based on asset snapshots. The individual winning limit is set at 20,000 SOLV tokens. Meanwhile, users can increase this limit by inviting friends to join. For each successful referral, both the user and their invited friend will benefit from an enhanced limit.

As part of the rewards program, BingX users can also participate in the exclusive “Learn to Earn” SOLV campaign. BingX users can complete Solv Protocol quizzes, make SOLV deposits, trade SOLV, and invite friends to earn a share of the 500,000 SOLV prize pool. New users who sign up on BingX are also eligible to receive airdrops. Furthermore, one lucky participant will win a lottery and receive a 20,000 SOLV airdrop.

“We are excited to launch the SOLV token on BingX Launchpad, marking a significant milestone in empowering our users with unparalleled access to innovative DeFi solutions.” Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: “At BingX, we are committed to offering opportunities for our community to engage with groundbreaking blockchain projects. Through BingX Launchpad, we hope to shine a light on promising projects and help bring game-changing innovations to a global audience.”

BingX Launchpad is a cutting-edge platform faciliating the launch of early-stage crypto projects. It offers structured token distribution, global audience engagement, and rapid growth. By leveraging BingX’s expertise and network, it ensures projects reach the market efficiently.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-expands-defi-access-with-exclusive-launchpad-for-solv-token-302349357.html

SOURCE BingX

